Trump’s chilling nuclear warning as US prepares for potential new strikes on Iran

Donald Trump has reinforced the US military presence in the Middle East with a third aircraft carrier while insisting the war with Iran will be brought to an end soon, highlighting the growing gap between Washington’s diplomatic rhetoric and its military preparations.

The deployment represents the largest US naval build-up in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to reports.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to arrive by late November, joining forces already operating in the region.

Yet Trump struck an optimistic tone on Friday, telling Kansas City radio station KCMO: “It’s going to get wrapped up soon. We need a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon.”

The president offered no timetable or details of how an agreement with Tehran might be secured. His remarks came days before the November 3 US midterm elections, with energy prices and the economic consequences of the conflict adding to political pressure on his administration. Reuters reported that Trump had previously said the US would not launch further strikes before the elections.

Meanwhile, senior military officials have been examining options for renewed operations. According to The Wall Street Journal, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, briefed Trump at the White House on Thursday alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The discussions reportedly covered potential strikes against Iran and the continuing US blockade. It remains unclear whether Trump has authorised any further military action.

The military build-up has coincided with changes to the president’s public schedule. Several campaign rallies were rescheduled, while Vice-President JD Vance cancelled a planned Friday press briefing in Minnesota. Officials have not publicly explained the cancellations, and there is no confirmed link between them and the military discussions.

Reports have also suggested Washington is considering a fresh wave of strikes if Tehran refuses an agreement. But the administration has not announced a decision.

The arrival of another carrier would give Washington substantial additional naval and air power as it weighs its next move. It also raises the stakes for regional security, with any renewed confrontation carrying the risk of retaliation against US forces and neighbouring countries.

For now, Trump is promising an imminent end to the conflict even as his military prepares for the possibility that it could intensify.