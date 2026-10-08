Russian plague outbreak could lead ‘to anarchy in days’ in a terrifying warning

A suspected pneumonic plague outbreak in Russia has revived a chilling warning from biological warfare author Annie Jacobsen that a sufficiently fast-moving pandemic could take just six days to push a modern state from an outbreak into anarchy.

The reports emerging from Russia have placed the country’s handling of the alleged outbreak under intense scrutiny, with at least two deaths reported and nearly 200 people said to have been placed in quarantine, the Daily Star reported.

Russian authorities have insisted that the sanitary and epidemiological situation remains stable, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged the public to “rely on official statements”.

Yet the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths have fueled concern. One of those reported dead was a laboratory worker who had previously been said to have broken a test tube containing live bacteria. A second death was reported at a hospital in the Irkutsk region, while local reports have described people wearing protective equipment.

There is no established evidence that the reported cases involve a biological weapon or genetically engineered pathogen. But the uncertainty has given renewed attention to Jacobsen’s fictional nightmare scenario in Biological War: A Scenario, which imagines an engineered strain of pneumonic plague escaping from a Russian laboratory and spreading internationally.

Writing on X on October 2, Jacobsen described the reported developments as suggestive of the “inciting incident” in her book and “unnerving”.

Speaking ahead of the book’s release, she explained the brutal logic behind the scenario, the Daily Star reported.

“In Biological War: A Scenario, I take the reader from outbreak to anarchy in six days,” she said.

“And what happens after the six days, when the US government sort of implements its Continuity of Government programme, is terrifying: day seven and forward. And so they have different timelines, but both are extraordinarily short.”

The speed of the fictional pathogen is central to the scenario. Jacobsen deliberately chose pneumonic plague because of its potentially rapid progression, contrasting it with Covid-19, where infections could remain undetected for considerably longer.

“A longer pandemic like COVID had to do with the incubation period of the pathogen being a long time,” she said.

“So the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused COVID, it could be in your lungs for up to two weeks before you began shedding virus, being then contagious, there was contagion around you.”

She also highlighted the role played by asymptomatic transmission during the Covid pandemic.

“There is also the component of asymptomatic carriers. So we all know many people who were carrying COVID around, and they never got sick; they were infecting others.”

By contrast, she said: “The pathogen I chose, pneumonic plague, I chose also for two reasons. One, it has a very short incubation period.”

Her fictional timeline becomes progressively darker as health systems struggle to contain an outbreak while governments confront panic, mass casualties and civil disorder.

Jacobsen writes of millions of corpses attracting rats and fleas, creating further opportunities for plague transmission, while authorities become increasingly overwhelmed.

“The military can no longer use its valuable resources to protect cities from panic, mass death, and widespread insurrection,” she writes.

The scenario ultimately moves beyond the immediate crisis into what Jacobsen describes as a “biological twilight” — a world that is “silent and infected”, with survivors left wondering “which day might be the end”.

The most disturbing element of the current Russian reports is therefore not that they prove Jacobsen’s fictional scenario is unfolding. They do not.

It is that an unexplained outbreak involving reported deaths, quarantine measures and a laboratory connection inevitably raises questions about how quickly authorities could identify, isolate and contain a genuinely dangerous pathogen.

For governments still shaped by the experience of Covid-19, Jacobsen’s six-day warning offers a stark thought experiment: in a biological emergency, the greatest danger may not simply be the lethality of a pathogen, but the speed at which events outrun the systems designed to stop them