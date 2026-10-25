‘Brace for battle’: British and French troops unite in major NATO drill against drone warfare

More than 2,500 troops have taken part in a seven-week NATO-focused exercise in Germany, testing whether British and French forces can deploy rapidly, withstand electronic warfare and bring the equipment needed to fight from the moment they land.

British and French paratroopers have joined forces in one of the largest British airborne operations in a generation, as military planners intensify preparations for a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones and electronic warfare.

Exercise RHINO TITAN, held at Germany’s Sennelager Training Centre, brought together more than 2,500 troops for seven weeks of training focused on defending NATO territory against an enemy deploying modern electronic and aerial threats.

The exercise tested the capabilities of Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade alongside French forces, with Germany providing ground support. Hundreds of soldiers parachuted from Royal Air Force aircraft in a demonstration of the speed and scale at which allied forces could be deployed.

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Around 600 British and French paratroopers jumped from four RAF A400M Atlas transport aircraft during a single battlefield exercise. Descending in several waves from low altitude, they tested the ability to put large numbers of troops on the ground in a coordinated operation.

But the challenge extended beyond landing troops. Forces also had to ensure that the supplies and specialist equipment required to begin operations were delivered alongside them, allowing soldiers to become operational without unnecessary delay.

For the first time on this scale, the exercise brought those deliveries together with the airborne deployment, testing whether personnel could arrive equipped to act immediately.

The opposing force was simulated, but the threats reflected the changing character of modern combat. Drones and electronic warfare were incorporated into the scenario, challenging the brigade’s ability to operate while defending NATO territory.

Brigadier Ed Cartwright, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said: “We have been given a realistic challenge to defend NATO territory and pitted against an enemy using drones and electronic warfare, which is what we would face on the modern battlefield.”

The Royal Air Force played a central role, transporting troops and equipment while testing how effectively the Army and air force could coordinate a major deployment.

Group Captain Jim Rycroft, deputy Air Mobility Force commander, said: “Exercise RHINO TITAN demonstrates how the Royal Air Force and British Army combine to generate and deliver combat power at speed, at range and at scale.

“By bringing together the Air Mobility Force and 16 Air Assault Brigade, we are proving the UK’s ability to respond rapidly to emerging challenges”

The exercise underscores the operational demands facing NATO allies: deploying forces quickly is only part of the equation. Troops must also arrive with the equipment, supplies and coordination needed to function in an environment where technological threats can disrupt conventional military operations.