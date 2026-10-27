Poundland faces break-up as £1 owner weighs rival bids

Poundland faces a potential breakup and insolvency within days as its owner weighs rival bids for parts of the discount retailer after a rescue effort threatened to unravel.

Gordon Brothers, the private equity group that acquired Poundland for just £1 last year, is understood to be leaning away from a proposed takeover by Irish property company Martin Property Group, raising the prospect that the retailer could be dismantled and its assets divided among competing businesses.

The decision would mark a dramatic turn for a chain that has spent months attempting to stabilise its finances through a restructuring that included closing a raft of stores. Poundland operates about 600 shops across the UK and employs approximately 12,000 people, leaving thousands of jobs exposed to the outcome of the sale process.

Martin Property Group was named the preferred bidder by Poundland’s management earlier this month. But its offer is understood to be insufficiently funded and reliant on deferred payments, raising concerns about whether it could provide a sufficiently secure future for the business.

Gordon Brothers is now assessing alternative proposals, including bids from established retail operators seeking to acquire viable parts of the chain rather than the entire company. Such a route could ultimately push Poundland into insolvency, even if individual stores or business operations survive under new ownership.

Interested parties include CDS Superstores, owner of Wilko and The Range; Fortress, which owns rival discount chain Poundstretcher; and Modella, owner of TG Jones.

The emergence of multiple potential buyers offers a possible lifeline for parts of the business, but does not guarantee the survival of Poundland in its current form. A fragmented sale could leave employees facing uncertainty over store closures, redundancies and the future of their local branches.

A Gordon Brothers spokesperson said that although Martin Property Group had been identified as management’s preferred bidder, attention must now turn to other active proposals.

The group added that the process had generated both interest in acquiring the retailer as a whole and formal or indicative offers for substantial parts of the business from established retail operators. Those options would be evaluated with the aim of minimising uncertainty for employees and other stakeholders.

The immediate challenge is to determine whether a credible buyer can secure Poundland’s future as a single business — or whether a collection of competing offers will prove more attractive than a rescue.

For a retailer built around low prices and high-volume shopping, the irony is stark: acquired for £1 only last year, Poundland may now be worth more to prospective buyers in pieces than as a whole.