Royal Navy buys £90m fleet of Norwegian vessels in push to create ‘interchangeable’ NATO force

The Royal Navy is buying three Norwegian-built vessels for £90m as Britain and its northern European allies seek to operate more closely together, moving beyond the longstanding ambition of military interoperability towards a model in which their forces can use the same ships and equipment.

The vessels will serve as motherships for uncrewed minehunting systems, allowing sailors to deploy autonomous technology to detect and dispose of sea mines while reducing the risks to personnel.

The Ministry of Defence said the purchase would make minehunting safer, faster and more effective.

The deal, funded through the existing Defence Investment Programme, marks a further step in the government’s ambition to build a “Hybrid Navy” combining crewed warships with uncrewed systems.

But its significance extends beyond the three vessels. The purchase brings Britain into Norway’s Project P1118 Norwegian Standardised Vessel programme, with an option to acquire three additional ships in future.

Norway will use the same platform for naval and coastguard duties, while Lithuania is also planning to operate the design.

The agreement is part of a broader defence partnership between London and Oslo, which includes Norway’s purchase of British-built Type 26 frigates. Both countries are therefore moving towards operating the same classes of major naval platforms, creating opportunities for their crews to work across each other’s fleets.

The approach reflects the thinking behind the Northern Navies Initiative, signed by Joint Expeditionary Force nations in Oslo on November 10. The initiative places renewed emphasis on the ability of allied navies to operate together in the strategically important waters of northern Europe and the High North.

For years, defence planners have focused on interoperability by ensuring different national forces can communicate and coordinate effectively. The emerging ambition is more demanding — interchangeability, in which personnel can operate alongside allies using common platforms, systems and procedures.

Project P1118 has been designed with that principle in mind. Its vessels are intended to be built to commercial standards wherever possible, simplifying construction and allowing shipyards to deliver them more quickly. Their modular design also allows different equipment and mission payloads to be fitted according to national requirements.

The result is a platform that can be adapted for different roles without requiring each country to develop an entirely separate vessel. Common designs should also make it easier for British and Norwegian sailors to operate each other’s ships, share expertise and deploy together.

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik said the purchase would strengthen a strategic partnership rooted in the Lunna House agreement.

“Operating similar platforms will enhance our navy-to-navy cooperation and further improve our ability to operate seamlessly together, protecting and safeguarding NATO’s northern flank,” he said.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the deal would help protect freedom of navigation, which he described as critical to Britain’s security and economy.

“By using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to put the latest modern technology in the hands of our Sailors, we are helping to keep them safe and ensuring they have the tools to protect our shores,” he said.

He added that the agreement demonstrated how the UK-Norway partnership could help both countries and their allies respond to a more dangerous world.

The concept of common platforms operating across national fleets has already been demonstrated by multinational deployments of Britain’s Carrier Strike Group, which have brought together ships and personnel from several allied navies.

The Type 26 and P1118 programmes could extend that model into more routine naval operations, particularly in northern waters where Britain and Norway share responsibility for monitoring Russian activity and safeguarding key maritime routes.

For the Royal Navy, the Norwegian vessels will provide a dedicated base for uncrewed minehunting technology. For NATO, the purchase offers a practical example of how shared equipment could make allied forces more closely integrated — and less dependent on national boundaries when deploying at sea.