Dr Martens shares plunge 16% as record summer heat sends boot sales crashing

Dr Martens has blamed this year’s record-breaking summer heat for a sharp slump in demand for its signature boots, sending shares in the British footwear brand tumbling after a disappointing half-year performance.

UK sales plunged 21.3 per cent on a constant currency basis in the six months to September 26, significantly worse than expected, as unusually warm weather discouraged shoppers from buying heavier footwear.

Group revenue fell 9.8 per cent to £290.4 million, or 9.2 per cent excluding currency movements, while pre-tax losses widened to £8.5 million from £11 million a year earlier.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company dropped more than 16 per cent in morning trading on Thursday as investors reacted to the figures.

Chief executive Ije Nwokorie described the first-half performance as “disappointing”, acknowledging that strength in other product categories had failed to compensate for the weakness in boots.

“During the first half we experienced a challenging period for our core boots category, which was impacted by the exceptionally hot summer weather,” he said.

“While we saw resilience in shoes and sandals, this was not enough to mitigate the decline in boots.”

The company said there had been some improvement in October following a “very weak” September. However, sales remained broadly in line with the mid-teen percentage declines recorded in the second quarter.

Despite the arrival of cooler weather, demand for boots has continued to weigh on performance, suggesting the pressure on its core product has yet to ease.

Mr Nwokorie said the company had managed to limit the damage to profitability through stronger gross margins and tight control of costs.

“We lessened the impact on profit from the revenue decline with good gross margin performance and continued tight cost control,” he said.

Dr Martens warned that it continued to face a “challenging trading environment”, with the crucial weeks ahead likely to determine whether it can meet its full-year expectations.

Analysts are forecasting underlying pre-tax profits of £65.7 million for the 2026-27 financial year, up from £55 million in 2025-26.

The results underline the vulnerability of a footwear business heavily associated with a distinctive seasonal product, with the unusually hot summer exposing the pressure on sales when shoppers have less reason to reach for its iconic boots.