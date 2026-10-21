NATO issues chilling alert of ‘threat of an air attack’ near Ukraine border

Poland’s eastern frontier was briefly thrust into the shadow of the Ukraine war after authorities issued an urgent air attack warning to residents near the border, ordering them to seek shelter amid fears of an aerial threat.

The country’s security centre issued the alert on Tuesday, October 20, urging people in parts of south-eastern Poland to find a safe place and follow instructions from emergency services.

“ATTENTION! ATTENTION! ATTENTION! Threat of an air attack. Find a safe place. Follow the instructions of the services. Await further announcements,” the warning stated.

The alert was subsequently lifted, with Polish authorities confirming that the air attack on Ukraine had ended and that there was no longer a threat to Polish territory.

But the episode offered a stark reminder of how quickly Russia’s war can send ripples beyond Ukraine’s borders — and the risks confronting a NATO member positioned on the alliance’s eastern flank.

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Poland has repeatedly taken precautionary measures during Russian assaults near its territory, including heightened airspace monitoring as missiles and drones strike Ukrainian targets.

The latest warning came amid an intensifying campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that a major Russian assault on the power grid had left more than half a million people without electricity.

For Kyiv, the military threat is compounded by uncertainty over the arrival of vital Western weapons, particularly air defence interceptors needed to protect cities and critical infrastructure.

Zelensky has accused Washington of delaying deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles, telling US senators that “the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles” despite Ukraine’s European allies having already paid for them.

The dispute comes as relations between Kyiv and US President Donald Trump remain strained over Washington’s approach to Moscow and its support for Ukraine.

“We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given nothing to us. Remember that,” Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday.

For Poland, the immediate danger has passed. The wider strategic uncertainty has not. As Russian strikes continue and Western support faces political headwinds, the space between Ukraine’s battlefield and NATO territory remains an increasingly anxious frontier — where a warning can be lifted in hours, but the underlying threat endures.