Rubio told ‘Ukrainians are dying’ and rejects claims of absent US intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has fiercely rejected accusations that Washington is allowing Ukrainians to die by withholding intelligence and restricting critical military assistance, as concerns mount over Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against Russian missile attacks.

“That’s scandalous. That’s outrageous. That’s just simply not true. That’s not accurate,” Rubio said, dismissing claims from people close to the Ukrainian government that the absence of American intelligence was costing lives.

Rubio insisted that the US approach to Ukraine had not changed, denying that the administration of President Donald Trump was deliberately withholding support or refusing to provide air-defence missiles needed to intercept incoming Russian attacks.

“Everything we’ve been doing with Ukraine remains the same. That was not changed,” he said.

Read more related news:

His forceful response comes amid renewed questions over Washington’s willingness to supply Ukraine with the weapons and intelligence required to protect its cities from Russian ballistic missiles.

According to The Washington Post, the Trump administration had not approved transferring interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot air-defence systems, raising concerns about potential gaps in the country’s protection against devastating aerial attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also discussed the urgent need for interceptors with Rubio, alongside intelligence support to provide early warnings of Russian strikes.

The dispute exposes a widening tension between Washington’s insistence that its policy remains unchanged and Kyiv’s pressing demand for the capabilities needed to defend its population.

Rubio said Trump reacts strongly to suggestions that his administration is deliberately seeking to harm Ukraine, arguing that such accusations unfairly portray US intentions.

But the stakes extend far beyond a war of words between officials. For Ukraine, access to intelligence and advanced interceptors can be critical to detecting incoming attacks and attempting to prevent missiles from reaching populated areas.

Washington’s position is therefore under scrutiny not simply for what American officials say, but for what assistance ultimately reaches the battlefield.

Rubio’s categorical denial may settle nothing for Ukrainians awaiting protection. As Russian strikes continue, the central question remains whether the support available to Kyiv will be sufficient to meet the threat—and whether political assurances from Washington will translate into the intelligence and weapons Ukraine says it needs.