Farmers face £5,000 ‘farm truck tax’ threat as Treasury weighs new levy

British farmers and rural households could face thousands of pounds in additional vehicle taxes under proposals being considered by the Treasury, prompting warnings that the Government risks penalising the countryside ahead of the Budget.

British farmers could be hit with bills exceeding £5,000 when buying a new pickup under a proposed tax on heavier vehicles that has sparked alarm among rural campaigners.

Dubbed the “farm truck tax”, the proposed Large Vehicle Levy would increase first-year Vehicle Excise Duty by £10 for every kilogram a vehicle weighs above 1,600kg. A new double-cab Toyota Hilux, a familiar workhorse on farms across Britain, could therefore attract a substantial additional charge.

The scheme is reportedly under consideration in Whitehall and is based on proposals from a Brussels-based environmental group. The Daily Mail reported that Treasury officials had met lobbyists, who described the meeting as “productive”. The Treasury has declined to comment on speculation, leaving farmers uncertain whether the measure could feature in the forthcoming Budget.

For rural businesses already grappling with rising operating costs and mounting pressure on family finances, the prospect of another substantial tax bill has intensified concerns about the direction of government policy.

The Countryside Alliance warned that rural households already pay significantly more simply to meet their everyday transport needs. Its research found that people living in the countryside spend almost £800 more annually on fuel than those in towns and cities.

A levy based on vehicle weight could widen that disparity, campaigners argue, by imposing additional costs on people whose circumstances leave them with little practical alternative to larger vehicles.

Farmers frequently depend on robust, all-terrain pickups to navigate difficult ground and carry equipment. For older and disabled motorists, sturdier vehicles can also be essential on poorly maintained country lanes, making vehicle choice a question of accessibility and practicality rather than preference.

Johnnie Furse, of the Countryside Alliance, said the proposals would represent a serious mistake if implemented.

“It would be a colossal mistake if the Government were to implement these misguided and harmful proposals.

Rural people are already suffering greatly from government policies – what we need is a reset, not more fuel on the fire.

“These proposals would punish farmers for feeding the nation and penalise rural people simply for living in more remote areas, where larger and more sturdy vehicles are a necessity, not a choice.

“The Treasury should confirm to the countryside that these measures will not be implemented at next week’s Budget. It is time to work with rural people, not against them.”

The controversy comes as farmers continue to contend with a series of policy pressures, including the widely criticised family farm tax, which has generated sustained opposition from agricultural campaigners.

For ministers, the proposed levy raises a broader question about how environmental objectives should be balanced against the practical realities of rural life. A weight-based charge might be intended to discourage heavier vehicles, but campaigners argue that it risks treating essential working equipment as a discretionary purchase.

The Treasury has stopped short of ruling out the measure, saying: “As has always been the case, decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals.”

Until the Chancellor sets out the Government’s position, farmers face the prospect of another financial burden without knowing whether it will become policy.