The compliance checklist motor traders keep getting wrong

According to a Motor Trade Club study, nearly a third of motor trade respondents didn’t have motor trade insurance, even though it’s a legal requirement. On top of that, 40% of those with employees had no employers’ liability cover. These aren’t minor oversights that regulators will let slide, and they tend to go unnoticed until an HMRC or HSE inspector actually shows up, at which point the fines have already been issued.

Most small motor traders aren’t trying to dodge regulations on purpose, but so many obligations apply from the very first day of trading that it’s easy to miss something important without realising. Below is the full list of legal requirements, starting with the one that catches the most people out.

Motor trade insurance comes first

A motor trader will need motor trade insurance before they go anywhere near a vehicle for business purposes. Standard car insurance doesn’t cover buying, selling, repairing or test-driving cars commercially, and trading without the right policy is a criminal offence that can lead to heavy fines, points on your licence, vehicle seizure or even prosecution. The problem is that running a motor trade brings risks, like customer vehicles stored on your premises, road risk during test drives and liability for damage in transit, that a generic business policy won’t account for.

That’s exactly why specialist insurance for UK motor traders exists as its own category, built to cover the specific liabilities of handling multiple vehicles in a trade setting. Getting this wrong before the business even opens its doors can shut the whole thing down.

HMRC registration and consumer rights

Every motor trader selling goods or services needs to register with HMRC for tax purposes, whether they’re running a full forecourt or selling part-time from a driveway. Skipping this step won’t just result in penalties later on, it’ll also raise red flags if a routine compliance check comes around. Once a trader starts selling vehicles to the public, the Consumer Rights Act 2015 kicks in too, which means every car sold must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described.

Private sellers can get away with “sold as seen,” but traders can’t. If a vehicle turns out to be faulty within 30 days of purchase, the buyer will have the right to reject it outright and claim a full refund under the Consumer Rights Act’s short-term right to reject. After 30 days, the trader gets one chance to repair or replace the vehicle before the buyer can push for a refund.

Employers’ liability and FCA rules

Anyone who hires staff, even a casual mechanic or a part-time valeter, will be legally required to hold employers’ liability insurance with at least £5 million in cover. The fine for operating without a policy is £2,500 for every single day it’s missing, and the HSE can enforce this without a formal warning period. Motor traders offering any form of finance, including hire purchase or personal contract plans, will also need FCA authorisation to do so legally.

Trading without it is a criminal offence, and the FCA has been going after smaller operators more aggressively in recent years, particularly those who assumed they were too small to fall under the rules.

What an inspection actually looks like

Most motor traders assume compliance checks only happen to larger businesses, but HMRC, the HSE and local trading standards can all turn up with very little notice. They’ll ask for proof of insurance, tax registration, employment records and evidence that consumer obligations are being met. If trade plates are in use, inspectors will want to see that they’re being used correctly and only for permitted purposes like test drives, deliveries or moving stock.

More often than not, the traders who get caught out aren’t the ones deliberately cutting corners, they’re the ones who genuinely had no idea how long the list of requirements was until somebody knocked on the door.