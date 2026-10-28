Britain’s bond market will deliver its verdict on Healey’s Budget within minutes

John Healey may have hours to defend his first Budget in the Commons. Britain’s bond investors, however, will need only minutes to decide whether they believe him.

As the Chancellor rises to speak at 12.30pm GMT, the Office for Budget Responsibility will publish its five-year economic and fiscal forecasts, laying bare the state of the public finances and the credibility of the government’s plans.

Beyond Westminster, investors will be searching for signs of weakness that could send borrowing costs higher — with consequences for mortgages, businesses and the Treasury itself.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, says the market will judge the Budget against five decisive tests: the size of the government’s fiscal buffer, the credibility of its calculations, the volume and maturity of its borrowing, the outlook for inflation and whether its tax and welfare measures can survive political scrutiny.

“Gilt investors will strip this speech back to five things: the size of the buffer, whether the numbers are believable, how much debt is coming and at what maturity, where inflation goes next, and whether the tax and welfare measures can survive Parliament,” he says.

“Get those right and borrowing costs could ease. Get them wrong, and the bill shows up in mortgage rates, business borrowing and the Treasury’s own interest costs.”

The stakes remain haunted by September 2022, when Liz Truss’s government announced roughly £45bn in unfunded tax cuts without an accompanying OBR forecast. Sterling and government bonds came under intense pressure, gilt yields surged and pension funds using leveraged liability-driven investment strategies faced demands for cash they struggled to meet. The Bank of England intervened with emergency bond purchases. Truss left Downing Street after just 49 days.

The episode left an enduring lesson for every Chancellor who followed.

“Truss taught the gilt market it has a veto,” Green says. “Investors learned they can force a government to change course within days, and they haven’t forgotten. Every Budget since has been written with that audience in mind.”

The first test is fiscal headroom.

Rachel Reeves had previously established a buffer of roughly £24bn against her fiscal rules. Higher borrowing costs and the energy shock associated with the Middle East conflict have since eroded that cushion, with economists estimating the remaining margin at between £8.5bn and £16bn.

For investors, the difference between a comfortable buffer and a narrow one could prove decisive.

“Double digits is the floor,” Green says. “A buffer in single figures would tell markets Britain is one bad quarter away from breaking its own rules, and gilts would likely sell off hard.”

The second test is whether the numbers deserve to be believed.

A fiscal buffer is only as reassuring as the assumptions supporting it. Investors will scrutinise projected spending reductions, growth forecasts and decisions deferred beyond the immediate Budget, particularly where the government’s plans depend on savings years into the future.

“Spending cuts pencilled in for the far end of the forecast, cheerful growth assumptions and defence decisions shunted into next year will all be spotted quickly,” Green says. “Creative accounting is the fastest way to lose this audience.”

The third test is the government’s borrowing requirement — and who must absorb it.

The Debt Management Office’s revised financing plan will arrive alongside the Budget. A poll of all 15 primary dealers points to gilt issuance in 2026/27 rising by £3.4bn to £249.6bn, with about 42.7 per cent expected to be sold in short-dated debt.

The maturity profile matters. A surprise increase in long-dated borrowing could put immediate pressure on the far end of the gilt market, where investors are particularly sensitive to inflation and uncertainty over future interest rates.

“The DMO has been smart about keeping long-dated supply in check,” Green says. “Any surprise increase at the long end would hit the 30-year immediately, and it’s the part of the curve where nerves are rawest.”

The fourth test is inflation — and the threat of higher interest rates.

Government borrowing reached £97.8bn between April and September, exceeding the forecast of £91.8bn. Meanwhile, inflation rose to 3.5 per cent in September, above expectations, while Bank Rate stood at 3.75 per cent.

Investors will be watching closely for signs that the Budget’s cost-of-living measures could complicate the Bank of England’s task. If fiscal policy adds to price pressures, the prospect of tighter monetary policy could push up the cost of servicing government debt just as the public finances come under strain.

“How the cost-of-living package feeds into prices matters hugely,” Green says.

“If the OBR believes it pushes inflation higher, the Bank of England is likely to feel it must tighten, adding to the government’s debt costs at the worst possible moment.”

The fifth test is political survival.

With income tax, National Insurance and VAT ruled out, the government is expected to pursue around £5bn in tax increases through measures affecting online retailers, gambling, bank profits and tax compliance. A contentious reduction in Universal Credit health support for under-25s is also expected.

But raising money on paper is not the same as securing it in practice. Measures that face parliamentary resistance, public opposition or implementation difficulties may fail to deliver the sums assumed in the forecasts.

For bond investors, political durability is therefore part of the arithmetic.

“Markets will price political durability as closely as the sums,” Green says.

That is the underlying challenge facing Healey. The Budget must convince investors that the government can control borrowing, meet its fiscal rules and manage inflation without relying on fragile assumptions or politically unsustainable measures.

The market will not wait for the Chancellor’s speech to be dissected by Westminster. It will begin weighing the figures as soon as the forecasts and financing plans emerge.

The verdict will be visible in gilt yields. And if investors conclude that the government’s fiscal margin is too thin, its calculations too optimistic or its plans too vulnerable to political defeat, the consequences could spread well beyond the bond market.

Britain has already seen what happens when confidence evaporates. Healey’s task is to persuade investors that this time, the numbers — and the government behind them — will hold.