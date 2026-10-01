Debt mountain warning: UK borrowing costs surge as global bond sell-off bites

Britain’s borrowing costs have climbed to their highest level since 1998, intensifying pressure on Chancellor John Healey as he prepares his first Budget against a backdrop of worsening public finances and renewed turmoil in global bond markets.

UK government bond yields rose to 6.07 per cent in early trading on Thursday, their highest level in almost three decades, while the FTSE 100 fell 1.7 per cent as investors pulled back from riskier assets.

The move underlines the increasingly difficult financial environment facing the Treasury. Higher gilt yields translate into higher costs for the government when it raises new debt or refinances existing borrowing, potentially reducing the room available for public spending.

Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG, said: “Higher yields mean the Government has to pay more to finance its debt, putting further pressure on the public finances and making it harder to balance spending commitments with the need to keep borrowing under control.”

Gilts are effectively IOUs issued by the Treasury to investors. When investors sell them, their prices fall and their yields rise, increasing the return demanded by buyers to compensate for lending money to the government.

The implications extend beyond the immediate market sell-off. Higher yields can increase the cost of replacing maturing debt, adding to the government’s annual interest bill and narrowing the fiscal space available to the Chancellor.

For Healey, the timing is particularly awkward. The Chancellor must set out his Budget plans while markets are demanding evidence that Britain’s borrowing trajectory can be contained without undermining spending commitments.

The latest surge in yields suggests investors remain concerned about the balance between those competing pressures. A deterioration in the cost of government financing can itself make efforts to stabilise the public finances more difficult, creating an unwelcome feedback loop between borrowing requirements, debt costs and fiscal credibility.

Rudolph said the recent decline in oil prices had failed to provide sustained relief for bond markets.

With yields still rising, the Chancellor faces an increasingly narrow path as he prepares to set out his plans for the economy,” he added.

The sharp fall in equities added another layer of pressure, with the FTSE 100 dropping 1.7 per cent as the global bond sell-off reverberated across financial markets.

For the Treasury, the message from markets is increasingly difficult to ignore: borrowing is becoming more expensive at precisely the moment when the government needs to demonstrate control over the public finances. The Budget will therefore be judged not only by its spending and tax measures, but also by how convincingly it addresses the rising cost of Britain’s debt.