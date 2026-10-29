‘Don’t be fooled by the quiet’: Bond market could wipe out half of Healey’s £15bn Budget buffer

Britain’s bond market could wipe out half of Chancellor John Healey’s £15bn Budget buffer with a single sharp rise in borrowing costs, Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory group deVere, said, as renewed pressure on government debt threatens to undermine Labour’s fiscal plans.

The warning comes despite a relatively subdued reaction to Healey’s first Budget, with the yield on 10-year UK government bonds hovering around 5.34 per cent. Green argued that the market’s apparent calm should not be mistaken for confidence in Britain’s public finances.

“Don’t be fooled by the quiet,” he said. “Gilts held steady because they got exactly what they expected. Nobody should mistake that for confidence.”

The stakes are significant for a Chancellor whose room for manoeuvre depends on maintaining a narrow margin against his fiscal rules. Green estimates that a half-percentage-point rise in gilt yields could consume as much as half of Healey’s £15bn fiscal headroom. Each quarter-point increase in yields is estimated to reduce that headroom by between £2.5bn and £4bn.

Recent market movements illustrate the vulnerability. The 10-year gilt yield reached 5.53 per cent this month, its highest level since 2007, while the 30-year yield breached 6 per cent, a level last seen in 1998.

For the government, higher yields mean more expensive borrowing and potentially less capacity to fund public services, investment or tax relief without breaking its fiscal commitments.

Green argues that structural changes in the market have made Britain more exposed to sudden shifts in investor sentiment. Pension funds, historically major buyers of long-dated government debt, are no longer providing the same dependable source of demand.

“Britain has lost its safety net in the bond market,” he said. “So, when nerves fray, nobody catches the fall.”

The Treasury is already adjusting its debt strategy, with market dealers expecting long-dated gilts to account for their smallest share of government issuance since 1990. Issuing more short-term debt can reduce immediate pressure on long-term borrowing costs, but leaves the government needing to refinance more frequently as existing debt matures.

That creates an additional vulnerability: if interest rates or market yields rise, the cost of replacing maturing debt can increase more quickly.

Households are not insulated from the consequences. Gilt yields help shape borrowing costs across the economy, including fixed-rate mortgage pricing, meaning sustained market pressure could feed through to homeowners and businesses.

The US Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate decision adds another potential source of volatility, with investors watching for signals about the future path of American monetary policy.

“One hawkish word from Washington could move gilts more than anything Healey said this afternoon,” Green warned.

The broader concern is that Britain’s fiscal position leaves little room for error. If borrowing costs rise materially, Healey could face renewed pressure to raise taxes, restrain spending or abandon planned measures to preserve his fiscal rules.

“Until this country wins back the bond market’s trust, gilt traders will have more say over the UK economy than any chancellor,” Green said.

His assessment is a warning rather than a certainty: gilt yields can move in either direction, and the impact on fiscal headroom depends on the scale and duration of any change. But with borrowing costs elevated and the Chancellor’s financial cushion limited, even a relatively short period of market turbulence could force difficult choices at the heart of Labour’s economic strategy.