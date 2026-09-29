UK retail sales climbed in August when most economists were bracing for a drop, with department stores and online platforms leading a broader recovery that points, cautiously, to a consumer more resilient than anticipated. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics showed volumes up 0.5% on the month, against a consensus forecast of a 0.2% decline, according to the Evening Standard.

Zigmas Pekarskas, Co-Founder and CEO of Smart Betting Guide, sees the same consumer mood captured in the retail print rippling through discretionary leisure categories. When confidence lifts, households tend to loosen spending not only at checkouts but across optional outgoings, with occasional betting among the lines that swell in better times and contract when sentiment sours. Smart Betting Guide tracks exactly that pattern of demand across the horse-racing market, and Pekarskas has observed how closely those fluctuations shadow the broader confidence signals that aggregated retail data now reflects.

“The consumer confidence that drives a retail beat like this is the same mood that moves discretionary leisure spend. Betting markets are a useful barometer for that — demand in horse racing, in particular, tends to mirror the willingness to spend that the ONS figures are now showing.”

August numbers in full

The 0.5% monthly gain in August reversed a 0.5% decline recorded in July, effectively restoring the ground lost over the previous month in a single reporting period. Beating a forecast of a 0.2% fall made the result doubly notable: the miss was not marginal. Over the three months to August, retail volumes rose 0.9% compared with the prior three-month period, suggesting the August print was not a one-month aberration but part of a broader, if uneven, upward drift across the summer.

Jon Gough, senior statistician at the ONS, noted that sales increased across the latest three months, with a particularly strong June for online outlets helping to sustain gains across the period. Food store sales also rose, he said, with supermarkets performing well in both July and August.

Online retailers and department stores led the rebound

The two most prominent drivers of the August recovery sat at opposite ends of the retail spectrum but pointed in the same direction. Non-store retailers, a category that predominantly covers online firms, reported a 1.7% rise in sales volumes for the month, bouncing back from a slump in demand in July. Department stores posted a 1.8% gain, lifting their sales to a three-month high.

The department store figure carried additional weight given what preceded it. Retailers in the category had cited stock availability issues as weighing on their trading in July, meaning August’s improvement reflected both the resolution of supply constraints and a return of shopper footfall. Online retailers, for their part, recovered from a July in which demand had fallen away, with the August bounce suggesting that dip was transient rather than structural.

Clothing and food sales both moved higher

Beyond the headline drivers, the breadth of August’s recovery was notable. Clothing and footwear sales rose 1.1% against the prior month, a meaningful improvement after a 2.7% fall in July that had been the sector’s worst performance for more than a year. That July decline provided an unflattering baseline, but the August gain still represented genuine recovery in a category that had been under sustained pressure. Food retailers added a 0.3% increase in monthly sales, a modest figure but a consistent one, pointing to steady rather than spectacular demand at the grocery level.

Deloitte sees consumer confidence; PwC points to Autumn risks

Expert reactions split between cautious optimism and a clear-eyed warning about what lies ahead. Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, attributed the stronger-than-expected result to a combination of improving consumer confidence and the final summer heatwaves, which together encouraged spending across nearly all categories.

“Retail sales performed better than expected in August as improving consumer confidence and the last of the summer heatwaves encouraged an uptick in spending across almost all categories,” Vernon-Harcourt said. “Consumers have bounced back after a minor spending setback in July, with sales volumes across the summer indicating a willingness to loosen the purse strings and spend on not just smaller luxuries, but other purchases too.”

Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, offered a more measured reading. The positive momentum, she said, would be precisely what retailers hope carries into the critical run-up to Christmas. The caveat was pointed.

“With inflation starting to rise, and energy and grocery price increases already forecast for the autumn, shoppers may struggle to stretch their budgets as far in the coming months,” Windsor said.

That warning frames the August result accurately. The rebound was real, grounded in genuine volume gains across multiple categories, and it came against a backdrop of expectations set too low. Whether the same household confidence that drove a strong summer reading can withstand rising energy bills and higher food costs as the year closes is a question the September and October data will begin to answer.

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