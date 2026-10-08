Algerian Hercules flying weapons to Russia raises fresh airspace security questions for NATO

An Algerian military transport aircraft has flown through the airspace of several NATO member states on its way to Moscow, highlighting the increasingly complex logistics underpinning Algeria’s military relationship with Russia.

The Lockheed C-130H-30 Hercules entered Polish airspace on Tuesday October 6 after flying from Boufarik Air Base in Algeria, according to reports by Defence24 and data cited from Poland’s Military Radar service.

The aircraft travelled over Italy, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia before entering Polish airspace from the south and continuing east. After passing close to Hajnówka, near Poland’s border with Belarus, it crossed into Belarusian airspace before continuing to Moscow, where it landed at Vnukovo airport.

The flight is reportedly part of a regular pattern of military transport between Algeria and Russia. Similar movements involving Russian Il-76MD aircraft, C-130H/H-30 Hercules transports and LM-100J Super Hercules aircraft have been recorded over Europe in recent weeks.

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The significance for Poland lies less in the presence of an Algerian military aircraft itself than in the wider military relationship it represents.

According to reports, military transport aircraft operating on these routes are used to support military-technical co-operation between Algeria and Russia, including the movement of equipment and personnel involved in maintaining Russian systems operated by Algeria.

Similar routes have also been used for movements between Africa and Belarus, another country closely aligned with Moscow and whose territory has become an important part of Russia’s military logistics network.

For Warsaw, the issue is therefore the emergence of a military logistics corridor connecting North Africa with Russia that passes through the territory of a NATO member.

The flights come against a backdrop of growing Russian military activity and infrastructure in Africa, alongside the development of routes linking Russia with partners on the continent.

Algeria has long maintained close defence ties with Moscow, making the country an important customer for Russian military equipment and a significant component of Russia’s wider military-technical relationships outside Europe.

The latest flight also illustrates the difficulty of drawing a simple geographical boundary around the confrontation between Russia and the West. Military logistics increasingly move through international airspace and across the territories of countries that remain formally outside the conflict.

For NATO members such as Poland, the presence of allied and non-allied military aircraft operating along the same corridors presents a persistent surveillance and security challenge, particularly when routes connect directly to Russia or Belarus.

The flight does not in itself establish that weapons were carried on this particular journey. But its reported destination and the broader pattern of military transport underline the depth of Algeria’s defence relationship with Moscow — and the increasingly international geography of Russia’s military logistics.