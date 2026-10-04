Lukashenko pledges unconditional loyalty to Putin as Belarus to ‘mobilise troops’ to Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko has offered one of the clearest public statements yet of Belarus’s subordination to Moscow’s war strategy, declaring that Minsk will remain unconditionally aligned with Vladimir Putin and joking that the two leaders sometimes debate which of them is the greater “co-aggressor”.

Speaking in Minsk on Friday, the Belarusian president said his government would follow decisions taken by the Kremlin even where he privately disagreed with Moscow’s assessment of the war.

“In the end, we are ‘co-aggressors’ with him. We have one question, which we sometimes discuss jokingly: who is more of an ‘aggressor’ – me or him?” Lukashenko said, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

The remark was more than political theatre. Lukashenko went on to make clear that Belarus’s military and geopolitical alignment with Russia would not depend on the fortunes of the battlefield.

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“I have my own understanding of individual aspects of the conflict in Ukraine, but we will always be committed to our common course,” Lukashenko said. “If you, the leadership of Russia, make a decision, we will always be with you, despite our particular understanding of what is happening there. We have never been traitors.”

For Kyiv and its western allies, the significance lies in what Minsk is prepared to provide Russia even without formally sending Belarusian combat units into Ukraine.

Lukashenko said Belarus would “never allow anyone to shoot Russia in the back”, describing the relationship between Minsk and Moscow as an indivisible geopolitical space stretching “from Brest to Vladivostok”.

That formulation reflects a relationship that has become increasingly difficult to separate from Russia’s military posture. Belarus allowed Russian forces to use its territory, rail network and military infrastructure during the opening phase of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, when Russian troops advanced towards Kyiv from the north.

Since then, Russian military infrastructure has remained embedded in Belarus, while the two countries have deepened defence co-operation. Moscow has also stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, further integrating the country into Russia’s strategic posture.

The result is a state that officially insists it is not seeking war with its neighbours while simultaneously presenting itself as inseparable from Russia’s military sphere.

In September, Lukashenko ordered a broad readiness inspection of Belarusian forces, including checks on command structures, civil authorities and territorial defence reserves that could extend “up to and including mobilisation”.

Yet during the same inspection he said an offensive against neighbouring states would be suicidal, arguing that Belarusian forces would fight only to defend the country.

The apparent contradiction is central to Minsk’s strategy: demonstrate that Belarus can mobilise and provide Russia with strategic depth while avoiding a direct Belarusian ground intervention that could dramatically widen the conflict.

For NATO, however, Belarus’s geography gives the relationship consequences far beyond Ukraine.

The country borders Ukraine to the south and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to the west and north. Its territory therefore sits directly alongside the alliance’s increasingly militarised northeastern flank.

That makes Belarus valuable to Moscow not simply as an ally, but as strategic terrain.

The timing is particularly stark. Russia has issued increasingly severe warnings to NATO over Kaliningrad, including a threat to use its nuclear arsenal if the alliance attempted to isolate the Russian exclave. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has rejected the rhetoric while saying there is no imminent Russian threat to NATO territory.

Against that backdrop, Lukashenko’s pledge that Belarus will follow Moscow’s decisions regardless of its own assessment of the war carries a wider significance.

Minsk may not be sending an army into Ukraine. But Lukashenko is making clear that Belarus has chosen its side — and that, when Moscow decides, Belarus intends to remain beside it.