Who commands America’s battlefield communications, the Pentagon, Trump or Musk?

Donald Trump has opened a potentially explosive legal and national security controversy after reports emerged that he personally asked Elon Musk to reverse restrictions on Ukraine’s military satellite communications, despite his administration repeatedly denying responsibility for the disruption.

“I guess the bottom line, he put it back,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, referring to Musk.

The president declined to confirm whether he personally contacted the billionaire, following Wall Street Journal reporting that Trump had asked Musk to lift restrictions affecting Ukrainian military drone operations.

The extraordinary development raises a fundamental question; Who actually controls America’s military-grade satellite communications systems, the Pentagon, the president or Elon Musk?

The controversy began when Ukrainian military drone operators reported losing connectivity, aircraft and operational capabilities following restrictions affecting SpaceX’s Starlink and military-grade Starshield services.

My original investigation, published on 20 October, documented accounts from frontline Ukrainian operators who described continuing limitations despite Washington’s insistence that connectivity had been restored.

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Some operators reported restrictions of approximately 120 kilometres per hour on systems previously used for faster fixed-wing operations against Russian forces occupying Ukrainian territory.

The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that Musk personally ordered the slowdown, while Reuters cited two American officials and a Western official who said instructions to restrict Starshield originated inside the White House.

Those accounts directly contradict Washington’s public explanations.

On 14 October, Musk insisted that Starshield was controlled by the American government, declaring that operational restrictions were determined by the US military and ultimately the president.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently insisted that Washington had nothing to do with the restrictions, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth offered another extraordinary explanation.

“We haven’t pulled anything back,” Hegseth told reporters, suggesting SpaceX’s commercial terms of service might explain the disruption.

He provided no evidence that Ukraine had breached those terms.

Now Trump is reportedly asking Musk to reverse restrictions his administration previously denied ordering.

The legal implications could be enormous, with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick warning that Musk’s reported actions could constitute a violation of American law, demanding an investigation and testimony under oath.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has launched a congressional inquiry into the Pentagon’s dependence on SpaceX and the apparent vulnerability of taxpayer-funded military communications.

“The events in Ukraine show how a single point of control can be turned against the forces that depend on it,” Blumenthal warned.

Four Democratic senators, including Jeanne Shaheen, have also demanded answers about SpaceX’s ability to restrict critical military capabilities without warning.

The implications extend far beyond Ukraine.

If an American military communications system can be degraded by a private company’s decision, potentially without clear Pentagon authorisation, what guarantees exist for American forces operating elsewhere?

What happens when US troops, aircraft or unmanned systems depend on Starshield during combat?

And who carries legal responsibility if those systems are deliberately restricted?

SpaceX investor Ross Gerber has publicly questioned the company’s reliability for national security, saying the controversy had given governments reason not to trust Starlink.

Meanwhile, Trump claims Musk has restored the service, although Ukrainian officials have cautioned that operational capabilities have not necessarily returned to their previous levels.

There is also an important distinction between commercial Starlink restrictions, some of which help prevent Russian drone operations, and restrictions affecting military-grade Starshield capabilities.

Simply removing every limitation could create additional dangers for Ukraine, but what is clear, restoring connectivity is not necessarily restoring military capability.

For the Ukrainian operators I interviewed, aircraft have been lost, missions disrupted and operating procedures reconsidered.

People have also been injured and killed, and still so.

Washington now faces questions about contractual authority, military oversight, possible legal violations and the extraordinary influence of one billionaire over battlefield technology.

Trump’s reported intervention may have helped restore services, but it has also made the original explanations considerably harder to reconcile.

If Musk could restrict Starshield and subsequently restore it following presidential intervention, who authorised the original decision?

And why did America’s most senior officials apparently struggle to explain who was in charge?

The connection may be coming back, Washington’s credibility weeks before the Mid-Terms remains another matter entirely.