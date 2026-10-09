The machines taking the bullets: Ukraine deploys ground robots to rescue troops from Russia’s kill zone

Ukraine’s military is increasingly turning to robotic ground vehicles to keep soldiers alive in some of the most dangerous sectors of the front, with unmanned platforms rescuing 45 troops and delivering more than 41 tonnes of supplies during the summer of 2026, according to the country’s military intelligence service.

The results, reported by Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), illustrate how Kyiv is attempting to reduce its dependence on conventional vehicles and human supply teams as Russian surveillance and attack drones make routine movements increasingly hazardous.

The Artan special operations unit said its ground robots travelled a combined 4,258 kilometres during the summer campaign, carrying out logistics missions, evacuating wounded Ukrainian personnel and transporting captured Russian soldiers.

Col Viktor Torkotiuk, the unit’s commander, whose call sign is Titan, said crews operated continuously along the front line, using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to move equipment and personnel through exposed areas.

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“Technology is transforming the combat capabilities of units on the front line,” Torkotiuk said. “Innovative logistics frees up capabilities and forces for active operations and offensive actions.”

The operational significance extends beyond the tonnage delivered. In a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones, the ability to move ammunition, food and medical supplies without repeatedly exposing drivers, medics and other troops offers Ukraine a way to preserve personnel while maintaining pressure on Russian positions.

The so-called kill zone — the area where surveillance drones can identify and attack movement — has made conventional resupply and casualty evacuation particularly dangerous. Vehicles can be detected well behind the immediate contact line, forcing Ukrainian units to adapt how they transport essential supplies and recover wounded soldiers.

Ground robots offer one alternative. Depending on their configuration, they can carry ammunition and provisions, transport casualties, conduct reconnaissance, clear mines or support combat operations. Their use allows some of the most exposed tasks to be performed without sending additional personnel directly into danger.

The Artan unit did not disclose how many vehicles participated in the summer missions, which models were deployed or how many individual journeys were completed. The reported figures therefore provide an indication of operational activity but do not establish the average performance or survivability of the platforms.

The wider strategic context is significant. Ukraine faces persistent pressure on its military manpower while seeking to sustain operations across a long front. Robotic logistics could help reduce casualties among support personnel and release experienced soldiers for tasks that still require human judgement and direct combat capability.

Artan operates primarily on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, where large areas remain under Russian occupation. The unit also took part in a phase of Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi near Lyman in eastern Ukraine during the spring and summer campaign.

According to Ukrainian reporting, the operation recovered at least 125 square kilometres of territory and disrupted Russian efforts to advance towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Analysts have argued that the fighting reversed some Russian gains made during 2026, although the overall impact on Moscow’s campaign in Donetsk remains contested.

Formed on June 1 2022, Artan has participated in operations across some of the war’s most contested areas, including land and Black Sea missions.

Ukraine is now seeking to expand robotic warfare beyond specialist deployments. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of supplying the military with at least 50,000 ground robotic systems by 2026, reflecting Kyiv’s ambition to automate more dangerous frontline tasks.

The technology is not a substitute for infantry, medics or conventional combat power. Robots remain vulnerable to electronic warfare, mechanical failure, difficult terrain and attack. Their effectiveness also depends on reliable communications, maintenance and the ability to recover damaged equipment.

But the summer figures point to a growing role for machines in sustaining a force under constant aerial observation. On a battlefield where a routine supply run can become a lethal exposure, the advantage may increasingly belong to the army that can move what it needs while putting fewer soldiers in the firing line.