‘£4,569 on benefits. Just £66 on jobs’: Labour’s welfare imbalance laid bare

Labour is spending tens of times more on benefits than on helping people find jobs in some of Britain’s biggest cities, exposing what a think tank describes as a fundamental failure in the country’s welfare system.

In the Liverpool City Region, benefits expenditure amounts to almost 70 times the spending on employment support, at £4,569 per resident compared with just £66, according to research by the Centre for Cities.

The disparity highlights the challenge ministers face as they prepare to confront Britain’s youth unemployment crisis, with more than one million young people not in education, employment or training.

The think tank found that Britain’s major mayoral city regions — including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and London — consistently lag behind the rest of the country.

Researchers argue that responsibility for getting people into work is fragmented across Whitehall departments, leaving mayors with limited control over programmes designed to address problems in their own communities.

The findings come ahead of the publication of the Milburn Review, led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, which is expected to recommend devolving more employment support to local leaders. Milburn is also expected to argue that welfare savings should help fund programmes to get people into work.

But the Centre for Cities cautions that cutting benefits alone will not solve the problem. Britain spends just 0.12 per cent of gross domestic product on helping people into employment, a smaller proportion than almost all OECD countries, with only Costa Rica, Chile, Iceland, Mexico and the US spending less.

Anthony Breach, the organisation’s director of policy and research, said the country was failing to invest sufficiently in helping people move into work.

“Trying to get people who are currently outside the labour market, inside the labour market through support does take time; it does take money,” he told The Times.

The think tank wants annual employment support spending increased to £4.6bn, equivalent to 0.17 per cent of GDP. It also argues that mayors should receive a share of the savings generated when successful programmes reduce benefit payments and increase tax revenues.

Without that financial incentive, local authorities risk being left with the cost of employment services while the Treasury captures the benefits, Breach warned.

“If mayors are left holding the bill for employment support, but all the savings flow to central government through reduced benefit spending and higher tax receipts, then mayors will be forced to spend money without rewarding them for success,” he said.

He warned that the arrangement could create a perverse incentive for local leaders to avoid investing in programmes that might ultimately reduce the welfare bill.

Oliver Coppard, mayor of South Yorkshire, described devolution as the “best long-term way” to bring down welfare spending. Bev Craig, mayor of Greater Manchester, also backed a more joined-up, locally led approach.

The Government said the Milburn Review would provide the basis for sustainable reform and pointed to existing initiatives, including employment Trailblazers, the Connect to Work scheme and Youth Hubs. It also said Jobcentres were being improved to provide more personalised employment and skills advice.

The figures expose a difficult calculation for ministers: reducing welfare spending may ease pressure on public finances, but without greater investment in helping people find jobs, the savings could prove elusive.