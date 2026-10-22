Amazon pledges 30,000 jobs for young Britons as youth unemployment crisis deepens

Amazon has pledged to create 30,000 entry-level jobs for young people in Britain by 2030, as businesses come under growing pressure to help tackle a youth unemployment crisis that has left almost one million people aged 16 to 24 outside education, employment or training.

The retail and technology giant also plans to provide 10,000 work experience opportunities, with its new youth promise aimed particularly at communities where young people have the fewest opportunities to enter the labour market.

The commitment comes amid mounting concern over the number of young Britons struggling to secure a first foothold in work. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham warned that the country faced an “economic catastrophe and moral failure” over the number of young people classified as not in education, employment or training — commonly known as Neets.

Amazon said its programme would offer support before, during and after the job application process, seeking to help candidates who might otherwise struggle to navigate recruitment or lack the experience employers demand.

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager, said the company had seen how a first job could change the prospects of young people who had little previous exposure to the workplace.

“When I visit our sites, I meet young people who had no idea where to start six months ago,” he said.

“They didn’t have a CV. They didn’t have experience. What they had was a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. For many, Amazon was their first step into work.”

He added: “The youth promise is about reaching and supporting more people like them, in the places where those first chances are hardest to find.”

The pledge offers a significant private-sector commitment to the government’s efforts to draw more young people into work, although its impact will depend on how the opportunities are distributed, how many participants secure lasting employment and whether the jobs provide routes to higher-skilled roles.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden welcomed the announcement as evidence of employers supporting the government’s ambition to expand access to employment and training.

“This Government’s mission is to get Britain working, which is why we are backing employers who share our ambition to create opportunity in every part of the country,” he said.

“It’s great to see Amazon joining the growing number of major businesses backing our youth guarantee to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.”

He said Amazon’s programme would help young people take their first steps into work through pay, practical support and opportunities to progress.

The announcement coincides with the government’s expansion of TechFirst, a programme designed to open up the technology sector to young people through work placements and employer engagement. All secondary schools can now access the initiative, which aims to reach one million students by 2028.

Technology groups including Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Arm and Kainos have backed the drive, which seeks to give students exposure to one of the country’s key growth sectors before they leave school.

Burnham said the placements would help young people develop skills, build confidence and strengthen their CVs.

“Thousands of young people will get the chance to get their foot in the door in one of the UK’s biggest growth sectors, build their confidence and skills, and get something meaningful on their CV,” he said.

“Our job is to back this generation, open those doors and give every young person a fair chance to build a good future for themselves, wherever they come from.”

The challenge for policymakers and employers is to turn pledges into sustained outcomes. For young people shut out of the labour market, a first job can provide income, experience and a route towards a career. But with almost one million young people classified as Neets, the scale of the problem suggests that individual corporate initiatives will need to form part of a broader effort to improve access to training and employment.

Amazon’s promise sets out a sizeable target. Whether it helps reverse the trend will ultimately be measured not just in vacancies announced, but in the number of young people who secure work, remain in employment and progress.