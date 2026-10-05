Why more small UK firms are now hiring a technology consultancy

For years, the technology side of a small business came down to a laptop supplier, some antivirus software and a local IT firm on a support contract. That arrangement held up fine while the biggest decision was which printer to buy. It doesn’t hold up now.

Cyber attacks, cloud platforms and AI have turned technology into a string of judgement calls that can decide whether a firm wins contracts, keeps its insurance or scales at all. So let’s look at what’s pushing small firms towards outside expertise, and why the first meeting rarely involves anyone trying to sell them anything.

Four in ten firms took a hit last year

The government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey found that 43% of UK businesses identified a breach or attack in the past 12 months, roughly 612,000 firms. Phishing was the most common route in, hitting 38% of businesses, yet only a quarter have any formal plan for what to do when an incident actually lands.

The pressure doesn’t only come from attackers either. Insurers and larger clients now ask for evidence of basic controls before they’ll sign, and Cyber Essentials certification has quietly turned into the entry ticket for plenty of contracts, tenders and policies. An owner can ignore a hypothetical hacker. They can’t ignore a client’s procurement team.

The moments that trigger the call

Few owners wake up wanting to hire consultants. Something usually forces the decision, and it tends to be one of a handful of events:

A near miss, like a phishing email that almost worked or a supplier getting breached

An insurer, client or regulator asking for security evidence the firm can’t produce

A legacy system creaking under growth, with the one person who understood it long gone

An AI project the board wants but nobody internally can scope or price

Each of these turns technology from background noise into a commercial problem with a deadline. That’s usually when generic IT support stops being enough, because fixing laptops and setting strategy will always be vastly different jobs.

What firms actually buy when they bring one in

The engagement almost never starts with a big project. A technology consultancy will typically begin with a health check or a strategy review, mapping the risks and priorities before any work gets scoped. That diagnostic stage is crucial, because most owners don’t yet know whether their real problem is security, infrastructure or skills.

From there, the work stays specific and highly variable, depending on that business’s unique needs. Penetration testing to find the holes before someone else does, staff training to blunt the phishing threat, a cloud migration plan, or a few days a month of fractional CTO time from someone who has run technology for much bigger organisations. The firm gets senior judgement by the day without carrying a six-figure salary.

The same skills gap keeps showing up

The pattern repeats with AI. The government’s AI Adoption Research, published in January 2026, found only 16% of UK businesses use AI at all, and 60% named limited AI skills and expertise as a barrier holding them back. Large firms adopt at more than double the rate of micro businesses, 36% against 14%, and the difference is rarely the software budget. The tools cost the same for everyone. What the big firms have is people who can judge which ones matter.

That’s the thread running through all of this. The same gap that leaves a firm exposed to phishing also leaves it guessing on cloud costs and stuck on AI. Buying that judgement in, on demand, has become the rational fix.

Why renting expertise now beats hiring it

For most small firms, the maths won’t support a full-time security lead, a cloud architect and an AI specialist. Those three salaries together would clear £250,000 a year, and the work rarely fills three diaries anyway. Renting the expertise for the days it’s needed will almost always come out cheaper than a bad cloud contract, a failed AI pilot or one successful phishing email.

The firms that treat outside technology advice as a normal operating cost, the way they already treat their accountant, will be the ones still standing when next year’s survey counts the victims.