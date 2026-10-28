‘The details will have to wait as Healey repeats defence pledge but delays details until next year

John Healey has promised deeper defence cooperation with European allies and billions of pounds in investment for military technology, but left key questions over Britain’s rearmament unanswered, postponing details of how the country will reach its 2030 defence spending target until next year.

The Chancellor confirmed in his Budget speech that the UK would begin treaty negotiations with Finland, Poland and the Netherlands on a multilateral defence financing mechanism designed to increase investment and joint procurement among NATO allies.

The National Wealth Fund will also establish a dedicated focus on defence, dual-use technology and sovereign capabilities, deploying up to £5bn over four years. Healey said the government would encourage greater private investment in the sector, including through public-private partnerships, and establish a defence finance taskforce to examine how future spending commitments could be delivered.

Yet the announcements did little to resolve the central uncertainty surrounding Labour’s defence plans: how quickly Britain will increase military spending, and where the money will come from.

Healey said work was under way to reach defence spending of 3 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030, but stopped short of setting out a detailed timetable. The government will provide its spending blueprint at next year’s Spending Review, including how it intends to meet NATO’s longer-term commitment to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

The delay comes as the government confronts a £4.7bn funding gap in its Defence Investment Plan, launched earlier this year. Healey said the shortfall would be addressed through measures including the reprioritisation of capital spending across Whitehall, raising questions over which other government programmes could face pressure.

The Chancellor also confirmed £10bn in additional economic and military support for Ukraine, including £500mn in urgent military funding this winter, as Russia’s war continues to reshape European security priorities.

But the absence of a fully costed timetable gave the Conservatives an opening to challenge Labour’s credibility on national security.

Kemi Badenoch accused the government of failing to match its rhetoric with a credible plan, warning that Britain could not protect its interests without stronger armed forces.

“If you cannot defend your country, there will be nothing left to defend,” the Conservative leader told MPs.

She also condemned the wider Budget as “not good enough, not strong enough, not bold enough”, accusing Labour of leaving Britain “overspent, overborrowed, overtaxed and drowning in an out-of-control welfare system”.

Healey’s strategy seeks to combine greater European cooperation, public investment and private capital to strengthen Britain’s defence industrial base. The proposed financing mechanism could help allies coordinate procurement and support domestic capabilities, while the National Wealth Fund’s new mandate offers a route to attract investment into strategically important technologies.

But the political and financial test remains formidable. Britain faces rising security demands while the government insists on fiscal discipline, and the existing investment plan already contains a substantial funding gap.

For Healey, next year’s Spending Review will therefore be more than an exercise in allocating money. It will determine whether Labour can translate its defence ambitions into a credible programme of military investment — or whether the most consequential decisions on Britain’s security have once again been deferred.