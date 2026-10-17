Russia’s winter of fear from missiles, drones now hungry wolves stalk homes and people

Residents across multiple Russian regions report alarming encounters with wolves near homes, as wildlife experts warn that seasonal hunting behaviour and the search for food are bringing predators closer to people.

Fear is spreading across parts of Russia as wolves are increasingly spotted near homes, residential streets and livestock, prompting warnings to residents as winter approaches.

The Moscow region has recorded at least 10 reported sightings since the beginning of autumn, according to Russian outlet Life.ru, with encounters reported in Taldom, Dmitrov, Serpukhov and Shatura.

Timur Usmanov, a member of the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation, has confirmed an increase in calls from concerned residents. Reports have also emerged from the Leningrad, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk and Transbaikalia regions, suggesting the problem extends well beyond the capital’s outskirts.

Some encounters have turned violent. In Transbaikalia, a wolf reportedly attacked a man outside his home, biting his arm before he fought back and killed the animal with a knife.

In the Leningrad region’s Gatchina district, a woman was reportedly forced to flee after a wolf stalked her while she walked her dog. Elsewhere, wolves have been seen near residential buildings in Aramil, Sverdlovsk, while packs have attacked livestock in the Starominsky district of Kuban.

The incidents have fuelled concerns that settlements are becoming easier hunting grounds for predators seeking food. Wildlife experts say accessible rubbish and unprotected animals can encourage wolves to approach people more frequently.

The Leningrad Region Wildlife Committee has also warned that adult wolves are teaching younger pack members to hunt, a process that can bring them closer to populated areas.

Pet owners have been urged to keep animals secure, while residents are advised to store food waste safely and avoid leaving potential food sources exposed.

Yet authorities have cautioned against assuming Russia is experiencing a nationwide explosion in wolf numbers. Changes in prey distribution and seasonal hunting behaviour may explain some of the increased sightings, and the scale of any broader population shift remains unclear.

For residents facing encounters at their doorsteps, however, the distinction offers little immediate comfort.

Official guidance advises people not to run or turn their backs on a wolf. Instead, they should retreat slowly, make themselves appear imposing and raise their voices. If an animal attacks, a bag or another available object may help provide protection.

The warnings underline a difficult challenge for communities on the edge of the wilderness: managing the risks posed by wildlife without mistaking a surge in reported encounters for proof of a national population crisis.