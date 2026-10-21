Most personal car insurance policies won’t pay out if you’re delivering food when an incident happens. That’s the gap that specialist Hire & Reward cover fills, and knowing which providers actually serve delivery drivers well can save a lot of headaches when it matters most. Here are the top car insurance companies for food delivery work in the UK worth considering in 2026.

What delivery drivers actually need to know about insurance

Standard social, domestic, and pleasure car insurance explicitly excludes commercial use. The moment a driver picks up a paid delivery, that standard policy is void, any accident, theft, or damage during a shift is simply uncovered.

Hire & Reward (H&R) insurance is the specific class of cover that addresses this. It’s legally required for anyone carrying goods or passengers in exchange for payment. Delivery drivers need it running alongside their existing motor policy, or as a standalone policy that includes H&R use. Some providers bundle both elements; others sell the H&R layer separately. The right choice depends on how frequently someone works, what vehicle they use, and whether they need annual or short-term terms.

1. Street Cover

Best for: Food delivery, parcel, and courier drivers using personal vehicles for Hire & Reward work

Cover types: Fully comprehensive; third-party fire and theft; 30-day or annual policy terms

Street Cover operates as a trading name of Acorn Insurance and Financial Services Ltd, which has been writing vehicle insurance since 1982. Over 60,000 policies have been sold through the brand, and its FCA-regulated status reflects a commitment to clear standards of conduct. With experience in the insurance industry, the business offers policies designed for commercial delivery use rather than standard private-use driving. Drivers can access Street Cover, food delivery car insurance, with fully comprehensive and third-party fire and theft options, plus the flexibility to choose a 30-day term for short stints or an annual policy for regular work. UK-based staff handle support via phone and live chat, so drivers can get help when they have questions. For drivers using personal cars on gig platforms, this is a purpose-built option worth considering.

2. Aviva

Best for: Drivers needing short-term, flexible cover up to 30 days

Cover types: Comprehensive short-term cover (60 minutes to 30 days); loss, theft, damage, accident recovery, and legal liability included

Aviva is the largest general insurer in the UK and won the 2025 Insurance Times ‘General Insurer of the Year’ award, recording £12.7 billion gross written premium in 2024 to 2025. Its temporary car insurance runs through a partnership with Dayinsure, and it offers fully comprehensive protection for periods as short as 60 minutes. That makes it a decent fit for delivery drivers who need cover for a specific shift window rather than ongoing work. Aviva has around 25.2 million customers across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, and that scale translates to solid financial backing. But drivers should confirm that their delivery use case actually falls within the policy’s scope before purchasing, because short-term products don’t always play nicely with Hire & Reward requirements.

3. AXA

Best for: Delivery drivers using vans for light haulage, courier, and food delivery runs

Cover types: Courier van insurance covering accidents, theft, fire, windscreen damage, misfuelling, medical expenses, and third-party liability

AXA UK was founded in 1994 and employs around 10,000 staff. Its courier van insurance covers all types of light haulage, from furniture removers to food delivery drivers. A 10% online discount is available, along with up to 60% no claims discount. The policy includes a courtesy van, 24-hour accident assistance, and EU travel cover as standard; van insurance starts from £290 per year. The AXA-approved repair network backs all completed work with lifetime guarantees, and unlimited roadside recovery comes included following accidents. AXA Business Insurance holds a 4.7/5 exceptional service rating on Feefo, which gives you an independent read on how claims and queries are actually handled.

4. Swinton Insurance

Best for: Drivers wanting a recognised high-street broker with broad product range and competitive pricing

Cover types: Car, van, commercial, and taxi insurance; comprehensive cover available from £190

Ken Scowcroft founded Swinton Insurance in 1957, and it grew to become the third largest insurance retailer in the UK by 2008. It now operates under Markerstudy Group, with more than 1,500 people working out of its Salford headquarters. Comprehensive car cover starts from as little as £190, a price point worth sweating over when you’re comparing. And with roughly 49,000 Trustpilot reviews sitting at 4.3 out of 5, there’s a large volume of real customer feedback to assess. Delivery drivers should confirm that Hire & Reward cover is included or available as an add-on for their vehicle and use type, since it isn’t automatic.

5. Bollington Insurance

Best for: Vehicle collection and delivery agents, couriers, and motor trade operators needing specialist commercial cover

Cover types: Road risks insurance, goods in transit, employers’ liability, and public liability

Bollington started in 1973 as a local community broker and built its name in commercial and niche lines over the decades that followed. The business was founded in 1973 and now has 420 risk professionals across seven offices, serving over 230,000 customers. Its motor trade division covers delivery and collection agents, which makes it one of the more specialist options on this list. Gallagher completed its acquisition in 2021, bringing additional backing while the delivery-focused products stayed relevant for drivers working in commercial collection and distribution. Bollington now operates as part of Gallagher’s UK Retail Division. Goods in transit cover sits alongside road risks, which matters for anyone carrying customer orders. But drivers working standard food delivery gig roles should check whether the product actually fits their setup, since Bollington’s coverage leans toward more structured motor trade arrangements.

6. LomiDriver

Best for: Delivery drivers working across multiple platforms who need account-matching support and insurance add-ons

Cover types: Vehicle insurance options and add-on services available through the platform

LomiDriver is primarily a platform connecting delivery account holders with verified substitute drivers – not a traditional insurer. It operates across 14 countries and advertises earnings of £300 to £700 per week across more than 200 UK cities. The platform covers Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat, and more, and holds a 4.8-star rating with over 1,000 verified drivers, with account setup taking 3 to 7 days. Insurance options and add-on services are available through the platform for delivery drivers and couriers, though the main product is account matching rather than underwritten motor cover. Drivers matched to an account are verified and approved within 24 to 48 hours of starting. The catch is that if you’re looking for a standalone motor policy, this isn’t it – but for drivers already embedded in the gig economy and looking for ancillary insurance access alongside platform support, it’s worth exploring.

7. MyMoneyComparison

Best for: Drivers comparing hire and reward quotes from multiple specialist brokers in one place

Cover types: Hire & Reward car courier insurance; specialist comparison across fleet, courier, HGV, taxi, and motor trade policies

MyMoneyComparison is an independent UK comparison site, not an insurer itself. Michael Harrington and Peter Fishwick founded it in 2013 in Leeds, and it connects customers with specialist brokers for policies that mainstream comparison platforms often decline to quote on. Its courier insurance comparison spans delivery work ranging from parcels and food delivery to pallets and documents, so it’s a practical starting point for drivers who’ve had no luck on the big aggregator sites. Users get multiple quotes from specialist brokers at once rather than one policy. With 11 to 50 employees and registration in England and Wales, it stays firmly in the independent, non-corporate space.

How to find the right cover for your delivery work

The single most important step is confirming that any policy explicitly includes Hire & Reward use for the type of delivery work being done. “Commercial use” on a standard policy isn’t the same thing; it usually covers business travel between sites, not carrying paid goods.

Annual policies tend to be more cost-effective for drivers who work regularly. Short-term or monthly options make more sense for occasional or seasonal delivery shifts. Both are available across the providers on this list.

Look, comparison sites like MyMoneyComparison are useful for getting multiple specialist quotes quickly, especially for drivers with non-standard vehicles or working patterns. Direct providers like Street Cover or Swinton suit drivers who already know what they need and want to work through the details with a specialist; AXA and Aviva work well for drivers who hold other policies with them and prefer to consolidate.

And don’t overlook the distinction between van and car cover: AXA’s courier product is designed around vans, while Street Cover targets drivers using personal cars. Getting the vehicle class right is what determines whether the policy is actually valid.

Bottom line

Finding the right top car insurance companies for food delivery work in the UK starts with one question: does the policy explicitly cover Hire & Reward use? Specialist providers focus on exactly that, while generalist insurers require careful checking to confirm delivery drivers are actually covered. Whether a driver needs annual cover for full-time gig work or a short-term policy for occasional shifts, the options listed here represent a cross-section of the specialist and mainstream UK market worth comparing in 2026.