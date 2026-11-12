More Britons are flying to Florida than at any point since the pandemic, and most of them pick up a hire car at the airport. Few read what the rental desk is selling them, and fewer know that Florida asks its own drivers to carry almost nothing to cover the people they injure.

VISIT FLORIDA counted 1.2 million UK visitors in 2025, a 5.9% rise on the previous year. The first quarter of 2026 ran 17.2% ahead of the same period in 2025, a figure VISIT FLORIDA chief executive Bryan Griffin called “phenomenal.” Florida took 26% of all UK travel to the United States last year, more than twice the share of New York or California.

That traffic lands on roads where NHTSA recorded 3,047 deaths in 2025. For a family from Surrey or Leeds, the danger is not only the crash itself. It is the discovery, a week later, that the insurance they assumed they had does not exist.

Why does Florida car insurance work differently from UK cover?

Florida runs a “no-fault” system. Every Florida-registered car must carry $10,000 of Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and $10,000 of property damage liability. The state does not require drivers to buy bodily injury liability, the cover that pays for injuries a driver causes to someone else.

British motorists grow up with the opposite arrangement. The Road Traffic Act makes third-party injury cover compulsory and unlimited for personal injury. In Florida, a driver who runs a red light and puts a pedestrian in intensive care often has nothing beyond the $10,000 PIP and a $10,000 property policy.

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute put it bluntly to Yahoo Finance: “Florida has the lowest liability limits in the country.” The Insurance Research Council’s most recent study, published in 2025, estimated that 20.6% of Florida motorists are uninsured, the seventh-highest rate in the United States. It placed 38.3% of Florida drivers in the underinsured category, second only to one other state.

What does PIP pay a British visitor after a crash?

PIP pays 80% of reasonable medical bills and 60% of lost income, up to the $10,000 limit, regardless of who caused the crash. The injured person must get medical treatment within 14 days of the collision, or PIP pays nothing.

The rules for a foreign visitor depend on where that visitor was when the crash happened.

Inside the hire car: Florida injury lawyers report that the rental vehicle’s own PIP covers a tourist occupant, because the visitor owns no Florida-insured vehicle that would pay first.

On foot: A non-resident pedestrian struck by a car does not qualify for the driver’s PIP in most cases. The visitor’s claim runs straight against the at-fault driver and that driver’s liability insurer, if one exists.

On a hired scooter or bicycle: PIP does not cover riders of motorcycles or scooters, so these tourists fall back on the at-fault driver’s policy.

Ten thousand dollars disappears fast. A single emergency room visit with scans in Orlando or Daytona Beach runs well into four figures before any surgery or overnight stay.

Does UK travel or motor insurance cover a Florida hire car?

Standard UK motor policies stop at the UK and EU border. They give no third-party cover for a car hired in Orlando, and “driving other cars” extensions exclude hire vehicles and overseas use.

UK travel insurance fills a different gap. It pays the policyholder’s own emergency medical costs and repatriation. Personal liability sections in those policies exclude claims arising from driving a motor vehicle, so they do nothing if the British driver injures a Floridian.

Credit card rental benefits and standalone excess policies cover damage to the hire car itself. Neither pays a third party’s medical bills.

What British renters need to buy: Which? advises UK travellers that every US hire car comes with a minimum level of third-party cover, and that this minimum sits far below UK norms. The RAC tells customers that supplemental liability insurance (SLI), which tops up third-party cover to around $1 million, is unnecessary in Europe but worth considering in the US and Canada. UK brokers sell SLI policies for the same purpose before departure.

Did Florida scrap no-fault insurance in 2026?

No. Florida’s no-fault law and its PIP requirement remain in force in November 2026.

The confusion is understandable. The Florida Legislature passed a repeal in 2021, and Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed it. Lawmakers filed fresh repeal bills in both the 2025 and 2026 sessions. Those bills would have replaced PIP with mandatory bodily injury cover of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. Senate Bill 522 and House Bill 769 died in committee, and the 2026 session closed on 13 March without a repeal.

AI search tools made matters worse. In May 2026, Insurance Journal reported that a Google AI-assisted answer stated flatly that a 2025 law had repealed PIP effective 1 July 2026. Several law firm websites carried headlines announcing the end of no-fault. Travellers researching their trip on a chatbot this summer received wrong answers about a law that governs who pays their hospital bill.

When does a visitor have the right to sue the other driver?

Florida limits lawsuits for pain and suffering to serious cases. Under Florida Statute §627.737, an injured person steps outside the no-fault system when the crash causes permanent injury, significant and permanent scarring or disfigurement, significant loss of an important bodily function, or death.

Two more rules shape every claim:

The deadline: Since Florida’s 2023 tort reform (HB 837), injured people have two years from the crash to file a negligence lawsuit, down from four.

The fault bar: Florida now applies modified comparative fault. A claimant found more than 50% responsible for the crash recovers nothing. A tourist who turns into oncoming traffic after forgetting which side of the road to drive on starts that argument at a disadvantage.

Pro tip for UK drivers: Photograph the scene, the other car’s plate and the other driver’s insurance card before anyone moves the vehicles. Call 911 and ask for a written police report number. Florida police reports carry the other driver’s insurer and policy number, and that single sheet often decides which policy pays.

Why do crashes involving foreign visitors end up in federal court?

A British citizen who sues a Florida driver qualifies for “alienage” jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. §1332, when the claim exceeds $75,000. The case then belongs in a U.S. District Court rather than a county courthouse.

For crashes around Orlando and Daytona Beach, that court is the Middle District of Florida, which hears Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia County cases. A foreign claimant needs a lawyer licensed in Florida and admitted to practise in that federal court.

Volusia County shows why local knowledge matters after a car accident. Home to Daytona Beach and the Daytona International Speedway, the county recorded 8,664 crashes in 2025, according to state data. Beachgoers travel along A1A, racing fans crowd International Speedway Boulevard, and tourists use Interstate 4 to reach Orlando’s theme parks.

For British visitors injured in Daytona Beach, dealing with Florida’s insurance system can be difficult after returning to the UK. Florida’s no-fault insurance rules differ from British motor insurance requirements, while medical records and accident reports remain important to a personal injury claim. Tourists who leave the country before settling their claims still need someone to communicate with insurers, collect evidence, and meet Florida’s legal deadlines.

Having an attorney based near the accident can make these arrangements easier. The Eberst Law Firm, established in 2009, handles personal injury cases and maintains an office on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Its location is relevant to British tourists injured while visiting Volusia County, particularly those who need local representation after returning home.

Founder Jonathon T. Eberst has practised law in Florida since 2009. A University of Florida graduate who earned his law degree from Barry University, Eberst is admitted to practise in the U.S. District Courts for Florida’s Southern and Middle Districts. Super Lawyers selected him from 2024 through 2026. The firm also maintains offices in Stuart and Gainesville.

For British visitors searching for a car accident lawyer in Florida, the firm’s Daytona Beach office provides a local contact for handling accident claims while they remain overseas. An attorney can obtain available crash records, communicate with Florida insurers, and explain the steps required to pursue compensation. The outcome depends on the evidence, applicable law, and circumstances of the collision.

What should British travellers do before they fly?

UK holidaymakers close most of the gap with four checks, made at home rather than at the airport desk.

Read the motor exclusions in the travel policy. If the wording excludes liability arising from driving, assume no third-party cover exists. Buy SLI before departure or at the desk. Aim for $1 million of third-party liability, the level UK brokers and rental firms sell for US hire. Add uninsured motorist cover where the rental firm offers it. One in five Florida drivers carries no insurance, according to the IRC’s 2025 study. Save the 14-day rule in your phone. See a doctor within 14 days of any collision, even a minor one, or forfeit PIP entirely.

UK visitors must know when going to FL

Florida welcomes British tourists in record numbers and then hands them the keys to a car on roads where one driver in five is uninsured. The state requires no bodily injury cover, UK policies stop at the European border, and a $10,000 PIP limit covers a fraction of an American hospital bill.

The fix costs a few pounds a day and a careful read of the rental agreement. The British travellers who skip it learn about Florida’s no-fault law from a hospital billing office.