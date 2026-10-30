‘Mortgage shock warning’: Bank of England could raise rates as inflation set to hit 4%

Borrowers coming off cheaper fixed-rate deals face sharply higher monthly payments as mortgage rates climb to three-year highs, with a potential Bank of England rate increase adding to the pressure on household budgets.

Nearly 1.8 million mortgage borrowers face substantially higher monthly repayments as the housing market confronts another period of rising borrowing costs, threatening to squeeze household finances as inflationary pressures intensify.

The Bank of England is widely expected to increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4 per cent when its Monetary Policy Committee meets on Thursday. Such a move would mark the first adjustment since Bank Rate reached 3.75 per cent, but mortgage borrowers are already feeling the consequences of changing expectations.

Average two-year and five-year fixed mortgage rates have climbed to approximately 6 per cent, their highest levels in three years. The increases represent a sharp reversal from the beginning of 2026, when financial markets anticipated at least two interest rate cuts.

Instead, persistent inflation and the economic consequences of the conflict in the Middle East have forced lenders to reassess the outlook. Inflation remains at 3.5 per cent, while the Office for Budget Responsibility expects it could approach 4 per cent early next year, almost double the Bank’s 2 per cent target.

The immediate concern is the 1.8 million households whose fixed-rate mortgage agreements are due to expire before January. Many secured exceptionally competitive borrowing costs several years ago and now face the prospect of refinancing at considerably higher rates.

Exclusive calculations shared with GB News by Joseph Lane, founder and chief executive of Mortgage Lane, illustrate the scale of the potential shock.

His example considers a borrower with a £300,000 repayment mortgage over 25 years, at 75 per cent loan-to-value, currently paying a five-year fixed rate of 3.29 per cent.

Their monthly repayment stands at £1,468.30.

Moving to the best available two-year fixed deal at 5.28 per cent would increase that payment to £1,806.03 — an additional £337.73 every month, or £4,052.76 annually.

Opting for a five-year fix at 5.17 per cent would still push repayments to £1,789.55, adding £321.25 a month.

The consequences could be considerably worse for borrowers who allow their existing deals to expire without arranging a replacement.

According to Lane’s calculations, moving automatically onto a standard variable rate of 6.94 per cent would increase the monthly payment to approximately £2,109. That represents an increase of more than £640 compared with the existing mortgage.

For households already struggling with food, energy and housing costs, the difference could mean hundreds of pounds less available for other essential spending every month.

Lane urged borrowers to begin reviewing their options well before their existing agreements expire, explaining that most lenders allow customers to secure a new mortgage rate up to six months in advance.

Importantly, borrowers can often switch to a cheaper available product before completion if rates improve during that reservation period.

Those on tracker and variable-rate mortgages face a different challenge. Their repayments can respond much more quickly to changes in Bank Rate, whereas borrowers on fixed agreements remain protected until their existing deals end.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said households had been caught out by a dramatic change in the economic outlook.

“It’s hard to believe that at the start of the year households were anticipating an entirely different economic picture from the one they’ve ended up with,” she said.

She added that borrowers were now anticipating at least one rate increase before the end of the year, with the Middle East conflict contributing to renewed inflation concerns and weakening consumer confidence.

Mortgage pricing has already responded to the changing outlook. Fixed-rate products are influenced heavily by swap rates, which reflect financial markets’ expectations for future interest rates, rather than simply the Bank of England’s current decision.

Three of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for an increase at its previous meeting. Markets have also begun considering the possibility of rates reaching 5 per cent by next winter, although such expectations are not guaranteed to materialise.

The prospect of persistently higher borrowing costs is being compounded by frozen income tax thresholds. As wages rise, more income can become subject to taxation, reducing the take-home pay available to meet mortgage affordability assessments.

Lane argued that unfreezing the personal allowance would help household finances and mortgage affordability more directly than some headline housing policies.

For borrowers approaching the end of their fixed deals, however, the immediate priority is much more practical: understanding the repayment increase, reviewing available products and avoiding an automatic move onto a potentially expensive variable rate.

After years of expectations that borrowing costs would steadily decline, Britain’s mortgage market is confronting a different reality. For millions of households, the next renewal could become one of the most expensive financial decisions they face this year.