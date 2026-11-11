‘No Christmas cheer’: Hot US inflation puts Federal Reserve rate cuts in doubt

Investors hoping for a festive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve may be disappointed, after hotter-than-expected US inflation strengthened the case for further monetary tightening and sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Consumer prices rose 0.4 per cent in October, exceeding economists’ forecasts of 0.3 per cent, while core inflation — which strips out volatile food and energy costs — increased 0.3 per cent for the third consecutive month, against expectations of 0.2 per cent.

The figures have intensified speculation that the Fed could raise borrowing costs at its December meeting, rather than ease monetary policy as investors had hoped.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said the data left policymakers with little room to delay action.

“These are the inflation numbers nobody wanted to see. Price pressures are digging in across the US economy, and the Fed now has very little room to look the other way,” he said.

The release came after Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated he was leaning towards a December increase. He had suggested that a half-percentage-point move should be considered if core inflation reached about 0.3 per cent or higher. October’s reading matched that threshold.

Markets responded sharply. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 1.2 per cent, the yield on two-year US Treasuries surged more than 15 basis points to almost 4.7 per cent, and the dollar strengthened.

Traders rapidly increased their expectations of a December rate rise, with attention turning to the scale of any move and the prospect of further increases in 2027.

“The question for December 9 is how big it’ll be, and how many more follow it into 2027,” Mr Green said.

The persistence of underlying inflation is particularly concerning for policymakers because energy prices have been moving in the opposite direction. Brent crude fell below $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since August, yet core prices continued to climb.

“Oil’s been falling and core inflation is still running hot,” Mr Green said. “Three months of 0.3 per cent works out at an annualised pace of around 3.7 per cent. For a central bank with a 2 per cent target, it’s simply too high to ignore.”

A robust labour market is adding to the pressure on the Fed to maintain its fight against inflation. The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October, more than twice the number economists had forecast.

Mr Green argued that strong hiring gave policymakers greater scope to raise rates without immediately risking a damaging downturn.

“When hiring’s this strong, the Fed can tighten without fearing it’ll tip the economy over the edge,” he said. “It’s got the justification and the data. Expect it to use both.”

The prospect of higher borrowing costs has already unsettled some of the market’s most highly valued assets. Technology shares led the retreat, with chipmakers among the hardest hit, while Bitcoin fell below $73,500 as expectations of tighter monetary policy gathered momentum.

Companies whose valuations depend heavily on profits expected years into the future are particularly vulnerable when interest rates rise, because those future earnings become less valuable in today’s terms.

“Tech has had a remarkable run on the hope of cheaper money. Investors are now being asked to price in the opposite,” Mr Green said.

The next test comes on Friday, when wholesale inflation figures are due to provide another indication of whether price pressures are spreading through the economy. The release represents one of the final major data points before the Fed’s next policy decision.

A further upside surprise could strengthen the argument for a more aggressive increase, Mr Green warned, potentially raising the prospect of a half-point move.

The consequences would extend well beyond Wall Street. Higher interest rates typically feed through into mortgage costs, business borrowing and government debt servicing, increasing the financial pressure on households, companies and public finances.

“Mortgage rates, business loans and government borrowing costs are all likely to stay higher for longer than many households and companies had planned for,” he said.

There may, however, be beneficiaries. Higher yields offer improved returns to savers and investors seeking income, while a more decisive approach to inflation could help restore price stability over time.

“Anyone hoping for a festive rate cut can put that wish list away,” Mr Green said.

“The Fed’s message is clear. Inflation is sticky, and it intends to stamp it out.”

For investors and borrowers, he said, the priority should be to prepare for higher rates lasting longer than expected, rather than relying on a rapid return to cheaper money.