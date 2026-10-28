Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest shares jump as Healey softens bank tax blow

UK bank shares rallied after Chancellor John Healey announced a smaller and shorter-lived tax increase on the sector than investors had feared.

Shares in Britain’s biggest banks jumped on Wednesday after Chancellor John Healey unveiled a more limited tax increase on the sector than investors had expected, easing concerns that lenders would face a prolonged squeeze on profits.

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose 4.2%, while Barclays gained 3.7% and NatWest climbed 2.4% following the announcement.

The gains suggest investors were relieved that the government had stopped short of imposing a larger and more permanent tax burden on banks, which have benefited from higher interest rates in recent years.

The banking sector had been braced for additional taxation as Healey sought to raise revenue while balancing pressure to support economic growth and maintain confidence in the public finances.

But the Chancellor’s decision to limit both the scale and duration of the increase helped ease some of those concerns, triggering a rally in UK banking stocks.

The share price moves underline how closely investors have been watching the government’s approach to taxing financial institutions, particularly as lenders face pressure to maintain profitability while supporting households and businesses.

Banks have enjoyed stronger earnings in recent years as higher interest rates boosted the difference between what they earn on loans and pay customers on deposits.

However, those benefits have begun to come under pressure as competition for savings intensifies and the outlook for interest rates changes.

Additional taxation could further squeeze returns, potentially affecting the amount of capital banks have available for dividends, share buybacks and investment.

For shareholders, the prospect of a temporary and smaller tax increase is therefore more attractive than a permanent levy that could weigh on future earnings.

The reaction was particularly strong at Lloyds, Britain’s largest domestic mortgage lender, whose shares rose more than 4%.

Barclays, which operates a substantial international investment bank alongside its UK retail operations, also recorded a sharp gain.

NatWest, another lender with significant exposure to the British economy, saw its shares rise by more than 2%.

The rally comes as the government faces the challenge of raising additional revenue without undermining investment in the UK financial services industry.

London remains one of the world’s leading banking centres, with the sector contributing billions of pounds in tax revenue and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

The government has repeatedly stressed the importance of financial services to its growth ambitions, but banks remain an attractive source of revenue for a Treasury facing difficult fiscal choices.

The latest announcement suggests Healey has sought to strike a balance between increasing the sector’s contribution to the public finances and avoiding a prolonged hit to lenders’ profitability.

For investors, the immediate verdict was positive.

The longer-term impact on bank earnings, however, will depend on the final details of the tax changes and how they interact with the existing tax burden on Britain’s lenders.