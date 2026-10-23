Hiring again? Why the first 90 days decide whether new starters stay

After a cautious stretch, many UK businesses are planning to grow headcount again. Recruitment budgets are being approved, job adverts are going live and hiring managers are clearing their diaries for interviews.

Much less attention goes to what happens after the contract is signed. Yet the first few months decide whether that hire becomes productive, or becomes another vacancy to fill.

The hidden cost of a poor start

When a new starter leaves early, the business loses more than a salary. It loses the recruitment fee or advertising spend, the hours managers spent interviewing, the time colleagues invested in training and the work that didn’t get done while the role was effectively empty.

Early departures rarely come down to pay alone. More often, new starters describe the same experience: no laptop on day one, unclear expectations, a manager too busy to meet and a pile of documents instead of real help. They conclude, reasonably, that the company wasn’t ready for them.

What good onboarding looks like

The businesses that keep new hires treat onboarding as a process with an owner, not a favour a busy manager squeezes in. In practice, that means four stages.

Before day one. The contract, right-to-work checks and payroll details are done. Equipment and system access are ready. The new starter has received a welcome message with practical details: where to go, who to ask for and what the first week looks like.

Day one. A named person greets them. They meet their manager and team, set up their accounts and finish the day having done something real, however small.

The first month. Clear goals for 30 days are agreed. The new starter learns the tools and processes they need, ideally from short guides they can revisit rather than one rushed walkthrough. A colleague acts as a buddy for everyday questions.

Days 60 to 90. The manager holds structured check-ins, gives honest feedback and confirms that the role matches what was promised at interview.

Use a checklist, not memory

The most common onboarding failure is simply forgetting things: the building pass, the software licence, the introduction to a key client. A shared checklist that HR, IT and the line manager all work from prevents most of these gaps.

For businesses starting from scratch, this employee onboarding checklist from Guideless is a useful template. It sets out the steps to plan before a new starter arrives and through their first weeks.

Teaching the job without draining your best people

In many firms, training a new starter means pulling an experienced colleague away from their own work for days. Repeat that across several hires and productivity drops across the team.

Forward-thinking employers are recording how key tasks are done, once, and turning those recordings into short guides that every new starter can follow. Senior staff then spend their time on judgement and context, the things a guide can’t teach, rather than repeating which button to press.

Remote and hybrid starters need more structure, not less

For hybrid teams, the casual learning that happens by sitting next to someone largely disappears. New starters can’t overhear how a problem was solved or lean over to ask a quick question. Clear written and video guidance, scheduled check-ins and a named buddy matter even more when the team is rarely in the same room.

The bottom line

With hiring picking up, competition for good people is rising again. Businesses spend heavily to attract candidates. Spending a fraction of that effort on the first 90 days, with a clear checklist, prepared equipment, reusable training and real manager time, is one of the most reliable ways to make sure the investment pays off.