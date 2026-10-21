State pension set to top £13,000 as triple lock rise fuels tax fears

Britain’s pensioners are heading for a welcome increase in retirement income — and an uncomfortable new tax dilemma.

The state pension is on course to rise by 3.9 per cent next April under the triple lock, taking the full new state pension above £13,000 a year for the first time. But with the personal income tax allowance frozen at £12,570, the increase threatens to pull more retirees into the tax net, exposing the growing tension between protecting pensioner incomes and the pressure on public finances.

The final piece of the calculation fell into place on Wednesday, when official figures showed consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.5 per cent in September, up from 3.1 per cent in August. That remained below the 3.9 per cent annual wage growth figure already published, making earnings the likely basis for next year’s increase.

Under the triple lock, the state pension rises each April by whichever is highest: inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5 per cent.

Someone receiving the full new state pension would see weekly payments rise from £241.30 to approximately £250.70, an increase of £9.40. Those on the full basic state pension would receive around £192.10 a week, up from £184.90.

The uplift will provide some relief for households confronting persistent living costs. Yet the prospect of the new state pension reaching approximately £13,036 annually places the Government’s frozen tax allowance under fresh scrutiny.

“The full new state pension is set to surge past £13,000 for the first time, leaving the frozen £12,570 personal allowance trailing in its wake,” said Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell.

She noted that the Government had promised pensioners relying solely on the state pension would not face an income tax bill, but said crucial details about how that protection would work remained outstanding.

The distinction matters. Pensioners with workplace or private pensions, savings income or earnings may face a tax liability even if their state pension alone would not trigger one. The Government is expected to provide further clarity in the Budget.

The political stakes extend beyond next April’s increase. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has previously outlined plans to adjust the triple lock from April 2030 to help fund a new National Care Service in England.

Under the proposed approach, annual increases would remain at least as high as inflation or 2.5 per cent, with a new earnings link intended to preserve the pension’s value relative to average wages. Ministers say the pension would not fall below its record-high share of average earnings when the mechanism changes.

But the reform comes against a backdrop of mounting concern about the long-term affordability of retirement provision.

Andrew King, a pensions specialist at Evelyn Partners, warned that pressure on public finances would leave future governments grappling with a rising state pension bill unless other measures were taken to constrain it.

For younger retirees, the challenge is particularly acute. Catherine Foot of the Standard Life Centre for the Future of Retirement said Generation X was approaching retirement with significant undersaving and less access to generous defined-benefit pensions than previous generations.

The next increase may help pensioners meet immediate expenses. But as the state pension climbs past the tax threshold, the Government faces a harder question: how to protect retirement incomes without quietly clawing back the gains through taxation.

For millions of households, the answer will matter far more than the headline percentage rise.