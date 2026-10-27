Nine print mistakes London event organisers keep making, and how to avoid them

London’s event calendar never really slows down. Trade shows at ExCeL and Olympia, product launches in Shoreditch, conferences in the City and weddings in every borough all have one thing in common: a pile of printed material that has to be right on the day. Roller banners, signage, name badges, programmes, menus and seating plans are often the last things on the list and the first things guests notice.

Having run a print business in North London since 2007, I see the same problems again and again. None of them are expensive to fix if you catch them early. Here are the nine most common, and what to do instead.

Leaving the artwork until the final week

Most print jobs are quick to produce. What takes time is everything before production: chasing logos from sponsors, waiting for sign off from three different people, and correcting the date that someone typed wrong. When artwork arrives two days before the event, there is no room for a single correction.

Set an internal artwork deadline at least ten working days before the event, and treat it as seriously as the venue booking.

Designing for a screen, not for paper

Artwork that looks perfect on a laptop can print badly. The usual culprits are images taken from websites, which are too low in resolution, colours set up for screens rather than print, and text placed right at the edge of the page where it risks being trimmed off.

Ask your designer for print ready PDFs with 3mm bleed, images at 300dpi at the final size, and colours set up in CMYK. If you are unsure, any good printer will check your files before production.

Choosing the wrong banner for the venue

A roller banner is ideal for a reception area or a conference stand because it goes up in seconds and packs into a bag. It is the wrong choice for an outdoor entrance on a windy day. A PVC banner with eyelets is far better outside, but needs fixing points.

Check the exhibitor manual before ordering anything. Many larger venues require flame retardant materials and set limits on stand graphics. Discovering this when you arrive is an expensive surprise.

Ordering exact quantities

If you expect 200 guests, ordering exactly 200 programmes or name badges leaves nothing for late registrations, spoiled copies or a VIP who wants a spare. Reprinting a handful on the morning of the event costs far more per copy than the original run.

As a rule, add 10% to anything guests take away, and keep a few blank name badges and a marker pen in your kit.

Forgetting how the print will reach the venue

London logistics catch out even experienced organisers. Most large venues only accept deliveries in booked slots, loading bays get busy on build days, and a courier stuck in traffic does not care about your doors opening at nine.

Agree the delivery address, contact name and time slot with your printer when you order. For smaller events, collecting the day before is often the most reliable option of all. If your venue is inside the Congestion Charge zone, check whether your courier quote already includes it.

Proofing on a phone

A proof read on a small screen while walking between meetings is how wrong dates, misspelt speaker names and broken QR codes end up in print. These are the errors guests remember.

Print a copy or view the proof full size on a large screen. Read every date, time and name aloud, and scan every QR code with two different phones before you approve anything.

Treating print as an afterthought in the budget

Print is usually one of the smaller costs of an event, which is exactly why it gets squeezed. Cutting paper weight or finish can make a premium event feel cheap, and rush charges caused by late decisions often cost more than the better paper would have.

Set a print budget at the planning stage, alongside the venue and catering, and ask for quotes early so you can compare options without pressure.

Printing dates on everything

It is tempting to put the event name, date and every sponsor logo on each banner. The result is a roller banner that goes in the bin on Monday morning. Banners and signage are usually the most expensive items on the list, and with a little thought they can earn their keep for years.

Keep dates and one off details on lower cost items such as programmes, table cards and name badges. Design your banners around your brand, so they can come back out for the next event. Stored flat or in their bags, away from damp, they will look just as good next year.

Never seeing the paper before ordering

Paper weight, finish and coating change how printed items look and feel far more than most people expect. The same menu on thin uncoated paper and on a heavy silk stock feels like two different events. Picking a paper from a dropdown list on a website is not the same as holding it in your hand.

Ask your printer for paper samples, or better still a printed sample of a similar job. Most printers are happy to send them, and it takes the guesswork out of the decision before you commit to a full run.

A simple print timeline for any London event

Four weeks before: list every printed item, agree quantities and get quotes. Two weeks before: final artwork deadline, venue rules checked, delivery slot booked. One week before: proofs approved and production underway. Two days before: print delivered or collected, and everything checked against the list.

Good print rarely gets mentioned in feedback forms, but bad print always does. A little planning means your banners, signage and programmes simply work, leaving you free to focus on your guests. If you take one thing from this list, make it the timeline, because most of these mistakes simply come from running out of time.

About the author

Sham is the founder and managing director of Printpal London, a print company in Finchley, North London, which has produced printing for businesses, venues and event organisers across London since 2007.