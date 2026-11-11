The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has called on the Bank of England to raise interest rates from 4% to 5%, warning that anything less will leave inflation above the central bank’s target well into the next decade. According to City A.M., NIESR’s autumn report concludes that price growth may not return to the 2% target until 2030, a timeline that stretches far beyond the Bank’s mandated medium-term horizon of roughly 18 months to two years. The Arabiccasinos editorial team, which tracks the Arabic-speaking online entertainment market, notes that the same budget discipline the UK story describes operates there too. https://arabiccasinos.guide/en/ are one of the discretionary categories that households in that market assign a fixed, pre-planned cap to before any other leisure spending is allocated — a pattern that reflects the broader tightening of non-essential budgets wherever borrowing costs rise.

NIESR’s rate call and the Iran war’s role in sticky inflation

The Westminster-based thinktank published its recommendation just days after the Bank of England moved rates to 4%, a decision taken the week before NIESR’s report landed. The institute argued that a single additional hike would be insufficient, leaving inflation on a trajectory that only converges with the 2% target in four years, well outside the Bank’s own mandate.

Structural factors are driving that pessimism. NIESR’s analysis identifies the effects of the Iran war as the principal force behind what it characterises as sticky inflation, elevated borrowing costs, and a gathering fiscal squeeze on UK households and public finances. The combination creates a pressure that is unlikely to dissipate quickly. That fiscal pressure, the institute calculates, amounts to a potential £30bn spending test facing Chancellor John Healey and Andy Burnham, a figure that sets the terms for some difficult decisions ahead.

Wage settlements and the embedded inflation risk

The timing of the UK’s annual pay round sharpens the concern considerably. About three-quarters of UK workers are set to agree pay settlements with their employers in the first three months of next year, and that Q1 window coincides with a period when inflation is expected to peak above 4%. The overlap is not incidental; it is precisely what NIESR fears.

When workers negotiate in an environment of elevated price growth, the resulting wage agreements bake higher costs into the system. Those costs then feed back into prices, which prompts the next round of wage demands. NIESR described this self-reinforcing dynamic explicitly, warning that inflationary pressures could become embedded because of price-growth expectations and “not enough slack in the economy” — slack that would ordinarily show up as high unemployment or low job vacancies. Neither condition currently applies. The institute characterised the Bank’s rate-setters as “behind the curve,” adding that a total of two rate rises from current levels would still not be sufficient to bring inflation back to target. The implication is that the Bank needs to move faster and further than it has shown appetite for so far.

Growth knocked back and Healey’s fiscal rules under pressure

The growth consequences of the more aggressive path NIESR is recommending are real and quantifiable. If rates were to reach 4.75%, the institute estimates that approximately 0.4 percentage points would be knocked off GDP growth in both 2028 and 2029. That would leave the UK economy expanding by just 0.5% in 2028, a figure that speaks to the trade-off NIESR is explicitly accepting. The thinktank nevertheless argues that an immediate further hike is necessary, on the grounds that inaction now would produce a larger drag on growth later.

The fiscal picture compounds the difficulty. Healey could miss his fiscal rules by up to £30bn if the government tops up defence and care expenditure while keeping other departmental budgets growing in real terms, according to NIESR’s calculations. Economists connected to the institute urged the Chancellor to hold to a tighter fiscal line. NIESR has named the 2027 Spending Review the “real test” of whether the government is serious about stabilising public finances, arguing that the recent Budget failed to put those finances “on a firmer footing” and instead deferred the most consequential decisions.

Bailey’s conditional openness falls short of NIESR’s demand

The Bank of England’s own projections tell a somewhat different story, though not an entirely comfortable one. The Bank’s forecast has inflation peaking at 4.9% by July next year before declining to 2% in 2028. Those projections rest on a scenario in which oil prices fall from $108 per barrel to around $75 by 2028, with prices sitting at approximately $90 following comments from Donald Trump suggesting the Iran war was “effectively over.”

Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged some appetite for further tightening but framed it carefully. He said he could “see the argument” for raising rates to 4.25% if energy prices remained elevated and a larger inflation spike began to materialise. That conditional language represents a meaningfully more cautious stance than NIESR’s recommendation of a full percentage-point increase. The gap between 4.25% as a contingency and 5% as an immediate prescription captures the distance between the Bank’s current posture and what the thinktank believes the situation demands.

A structural squeeze that the spending review will define

NIESR’s closing message carries a tone that goes beyond the immediate rate debate. The institute urged both the Labour government and opposition parties to be “more realistic” about the choices ahead, specifically on the balance between spending cuts and tax rises. Rather than focusing political energy on expanding the state or reducing the burden on households and businesses, the thinktank argued that more honest public reckoning with fiscal trade-offs is what the situation requires.

The 2027 Spending Review, in NIESR’s framing, is where that reckoning will either happen or be deferred again. The Budget, by its reading, left too much unresolved. What follows is not a cyclical correction but a structural adjustment whose terms have yet to be properly named.