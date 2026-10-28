Turkey has become a global hub for hair restoration. For people in the UK, Istanbul is a direct flight of around four hours from the London airports. The harder decision is choosing a clinic, because quality varies widely across Istanbul clinics.

One name comes up consistently: Cosmedica Clinic, led by Dr Levent Acar. For him, “the density and hairline are immediately connected with youthfulness and health”. That is why careful planning and natural design are central to the clinics on this list.

How this list was compiled

Clinics were assessed on six criteria:

how involved the surgeons are

the techniques offered

transparency on pricing and graft count

support for international patients

publicly available before-and-after evidence

reputation within the hair restoration community

The list reflects publicly available information and is a starting point for your own research.

Top 10 hair transplant clinics in Turkey at a glance

# Clinic Location Main techniques Setting May suit 1 Cosmedica Clinic Istanbul Sapphire FUE, DHI, Micro Sapphire DHI Specialist clinic Patients prioritising natural hairline design and all-inclusive UK support 2 ASMED Istanbul FUE Specialist clinic Younger patients needing long-term donor planning 3 HLC Hairline Clinic Ankara Manual FUE Boutique clinic Patients who prefer doctor-only, low-volume surgery days 4 Acıbadem Istanbul FUE Hospital network Patients wanting hospital-level monitoring 5 MedHair Clinic Istanbul FUE, DHI Specialist clinic Travellers wanting an all-inclusive package 6 Memorial Istanbul FUE Hospital group Patients seeking hospital-grade facilities 7 Clinicana Istanbul FUE Hospital-based Hair, beard and eyebrow treatment 8 EsteNove Istanbul FUE, DHI Boutique clinic Patients who value comfort and digital previews 9 Hermest Clinic Istanbul Branded FUE variants Specialist clinic Repair after a weaker first procedure 10 Vera Clinic Istanbul FUE, DHI Specialist clinic Patients wanting recovery add-ons and packages

1. Cosmedica Clinic (Istanbul)

Many UK patients first come across Cosmedica while searching for hair transplant Turkey packages. The clinic is led by English-speaking specialist Dr Levent Acar, who founded it in 2007. It performs Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplants. In DHI, each graft is placed with an implanter pen for close control over angle and direction. Cosmedica reports a growth rate of around 98% for transplanted hairs with Sapphire FUE, although individual results vary.

All-inclusive packages currently start from around £2,100 and cover the procedure, hotel, VIP transfers and aftercare support. The clinic also offers female, afro hair, beard and eyebrow transplants.

2. ASMED Surgical Medical Centre (Istanbul)

ASMED was founded by Dr Koray Erdoğan and is known for detailed scalp analysis and careful management of the donor area. That matters for younger patients whose hair loss may still progress.

3. HLC Hairline Clinic (Ankara)

HLC promotes a “surgeons only, no assistants” model for manual FUE. It keeps surgery days small, with a focus on donor preservation and punch control.

4. Acıbadem Hair Transplant Centre

Part of one of Turkey’s largest private hospital networks, Acıbadem offers hair transplant procedures backed by full hospital infrastructure.

5. MedHair Clinic (Istanbul)

MedHair has more than a decade of experience in hair loss treatment. It offers personalised planning and all-inclusive packages with VIP transfers.

6. Memorial Hair Transplant Centre

Memorial’s hair transplant service sits within a large hospital group. It offers FUE-based approaches through structured treatment pathways.

7. Clinicana (Istanbul)

Based in a central Istanbul hospital, Clinicana is widely marketed in the UK. It focuses on FUE hair transplants alongside beard and eyebrow work.

8. EsteNove (Istanbul)

EsteNove is a design-focused clinic known for its hotel-like environment. It uses digital previews to help set realistic expectations around density and hairline shape.

9. Hermest Clinic (Istanbul)

Hermest is known for its branded FUE variants and has received recognition at European industry awards. Its focus on density and graft retention appeals to some repair patients.

10. Vera Clinic (Istanbul)

Vera Clinic treats a high number of international patients each year. It offers Oxycure, a branded oxygen therapy marketed as supporting recovery, as part of its packages.

What makes a top hair transplant clinic?

Accredited clinics with consistent results tend to share these features:

Surgeon involvement: the doctor plans the hairline and the donor area strategy.

the doctor plans the hairline and the donor area strategy. Hygiene and safety: consistent sterilisation standards and structured post-operative care.

consistent sterilisation standards and structured post-operative care. Channel opening and graft distribution: controlled angles and even placement, so grafts blend with the surrounding native hair.

controlled angles and even placement, so grafts blend with the surrounding native hair. Donor preservation: extraction patterns that avoid visible thinning.

Honest guidance matters too. As Dr Acar explains, “If someone is bald from the front all the way back, we cannot give them the density they had at 15 years old.”

How many grafts will you need?

A graft is a follicular unit, a natural group of one to four hairs. Your graft count depends on the extent of your hair loss, how much existing hair you have, and how dense your donor area is. A reputable hair transplant clinic estimates the number of grafts from your photos and confirms it in person. Be cautious of high figures quoted without any assessment of your donor supply.

Ask for a written quote based on your confirmed graft count. Some clinics, including Cosmedica, publish their Turkey hair transplant costs openly, which makes like-for-like comparison easier.

What does the journey look like?

After an online consultation and quote, the first day in Istanbul covers scalp analysis and plan confirmation. Surgery follows three surgical steps under local anaesthesia:

extraction of hair grafts channel opening implantation

Patients return the next day for their first wash. “The best moment is after about 13 days, when the scabs wash away and you see the clean hairline,” says Dr Acar.

Early shedding is normal. New growth usually appears from around month three, and full results take 12 months or longer.

Reading before-and-after results

Check whether the hairline looks natural and the density is even. Also check that the photos show several angles and dates that match realistic growth timelines. Cosmedica’s hair transplant before and after gallery covers a range of graft counts and hair types, which gives a more realistic picture than a single success story.

Final thoughts

A hair transplant in Turkey remains a popular choice for UK patients. Whichever clinic you choose, focus on who performs your surgery, how your donor area will be protected and what support you’ll have once you’re home.