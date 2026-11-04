‘You’re gaslighting them’: DeSantis tears into Trump over Iran war as petrol prices fuel Republican revolt

Ron DeSantis has delivered a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump over the US president’s war with Iran, warning that rising petrol prices and an open-ended Middle East conflict are alienating Republican voters and threatening the party’s electoral prospects.

The outgoing Florida governor, a former rival to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, accused members of his party of refusing to acknowledge the financial pain caused by the conflict, as Republicans reel from sweeping defeats in the midterm elections.

In an interview on the Straight Shooter with Stephen A. podcast, DeSantis said the war had damaged Trump’s political standing because it contradicted a central promise of his campaign: to keep the US out of costly foreign conflicts.

“So here’s the thing with Iran and why I think it’s been a big, big drag. You know, it was launched. He obviously ran saying he wasn’t going to do a Middle East war, and he did,” DeSantis said.

The governor argued the political damage might have been contained if the military operation had ended quickly, as he said it did with Venezuela. Instead, the conflict has dragged on, pushing up energy costs and creating a direct financial burden for households.

“We have some of our voters who’ve checked out because they’re like, I didn’t want any more Middle East wars, and now we’re doing it,” he said.

The intervention is notable because DeSantis was once among the most prominent challengers to Trump within the Republican party. His remarks suggest growing unease among conservatives over the economic and political consequences of the Iran campaign, particularly after voters delivered a bruising verdict on the party at the ballot box.

DeSantis was especially critical of Republicans who have sought to play down the increase in petrol prices or blame the previous administration.

“Listen, we just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working-class people, and it’s higher because of this conflict. That’s just the fact,” he said.

“If you can’t admit that to voters, then you’re gaslighting them, and they’re not going to listen to you on other things.”

His comments highlight a central vulnerability for Trump: the gap between his promise to prioritise domestic economic concerns and a war that has begun to affect the everyday cost of living. Higher fuel prices are particularly politically sensitive because they are visible to consumers and can quickly feed into inflation expectations, transport costs and household budgets.

Trump has sought to defend the economic consequences as a necessary, temporary sacrifice for a broader strategic objective. Speaking to Fox News after the election results, he suggested voters supported his actions against Iran but were unwilling to accept the immediate financial impact.

“People agree with what I’m doing in Iran, but they really, probably weren’t willing to do the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline,” he said.

“And you know, I understand that. I don’t agree with it, and I would say to people, you know: ‘It’s a short-term problem but for long-term gain.

But DeSantis warned that the political costs could become far more serious if the conflict continues. He suggested Trump had avoided taking steps to bring the war to a conclusion before the midterms, and questioned what would happen now that the elections were over.

“What happens after the midterms to bring the Iran conflict to a conclusion?” he asked.

DeSantis said Trump had been advised that the fighting could continue for the remainder of his presidency. Such a scenario, he warned, would be “devastating” to the president’s ability to govern and make it “very, very difficult” for Republicans in the next election cycle.

The warning underscores the challenge facing Trump as he confronts the consequences of the midterm losses. An administration that campaigned on economic relief and an end to foreign entanglements now faces pressure over a conflict whose duration, cost and eventual outcome remain uncertain.

For Republicans, the danger is that higher fuel bills become a lasting reminder of a war many voters did not expect — and that the party’s attempts to defend the president only deepen their frustration.