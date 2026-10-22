‘Stock up on torches and batteries’: Storm Austen threatens 70mph winds and power cuts

Households across 38 areas of England and Wales have been urged to prepare for possible power cuts, travel disruption and damaging winds as Storm Austen threatens to bring gusts exceeding 70mph on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for October 23, forecasting winds of 50mph to 60mph across affected areas, with stronger gusts possible along exposed coastlines. Although the likelihood of the most severe impacts remains relatively low, forecasters warn that the consequences could be significant.

Residents have been advised to stock up on torches and batteries, keep mobile phones fully charged and prepare for the possibility that electricity supplies — and other essential services, including mobile phone coverage — could be interrupted.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance,” the Met Office said in guidance accompanying the warning. “It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”

The advice reflects concerns that powerful gusts could disrupt infrastructure and leave households without electricity, potentially complicating travel and communications during the storm.

The warning highlights the risk of damaging gusts, with disruption possible across roads, railways, air routes and ferry services. Some journeys could face lengthy delays or cancellations, while exposed roads and bridges may have to close if conditions deteriorate.

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds may spread across southern parts of England and Wales on Friday.”

It added that gusts of 50mph to 60mph were possible, with some coastal or exposed locations potentially experiencing winds of 70mph or more. Forecasters cautioned that there remained uncertainty over precisely where the strongest gusts would strike.

Periods of heavy rain could make conditions more difficult for motorists and other travellers. While winds are expected to remain breezy, they are likely to ease from late morning into the early afternoon, according to the forecast.

The potential consequences extend beyond transport disruption. The Met Office warned of a small risk of structural damage, including roof tiles being torn loose, as well as the possibility of injuries or life-threatening incidents caused by flying debris.

The weather warning states that a period of strong winds may produce damaging gusts and transport disruption.

Residents have been advised to secure loose objects outside their homes before the strongest winds arrive. Bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences should be checked, with items secured or brought indoors where possible.

People are also being urged to keep refrigerators and freezers closed if the electricity supply fails, helping to preserve food for as long as possible.

The Met Office has warned households to switch off appliances including irons, ovens, electric fires and fryers. These can pose a fire risk if left unattended when electricity is restored.

Checking on elderly neighbours and others who may need assistance is also among the recommended precautions.

Along exposed coastlines, the danger may come not only from the wind but from the sea. Large breaking waves can knock people off their feet and drag them into the water, the Met Office cautioned, urging coastal residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

The warning has a likelihood rating of between 10% and 25%, indicating that the forecast impacts are not considered highly probable. However, the potential impact is classified as significant, underlining the importance of preparation.

The strongest winds are not expected to affect every location equally, and uncertainty remains over where the most powerful gusts will occur.

For households in the warning area, the immediate message is to prepare before conditions deteriorate: charge phones, assemble essential supplies, secure outdoor belongings and consider how a temporary loss of electricity or transport disruption could affect daily plans.

Even if the most severe impacts fail to materialise, the Met Office’s advice is clear: taking simple precautions in advance can help reduce the risks posed by powerful winds and possible power cuts.