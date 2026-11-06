Grocery prices would rise under EU Customs Union realignment, research warns

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Research groups warn of dearer groceries ahead of November summit

The analysis comes from three organisations — Brexit Facts4EU, Stand for Our Sovereignty, and The Campaign for an Independent Britain — drawing on HMRC customs data and the EU’s Taric tariff schedule. According to GB News, the report warns that closer alignment with the EU’s external levy regime could leave British consumers paying more for a range of grocery staples.

The political backdrop sharpens the timing. A UK-EU summit is scheduled for later in November 2026. Prime Minister Burnham has described the relationship as requiring an “honest conversation” and a “reset,” while simultaneously stating he is “not prepared to revisit the red lines in our manifesto.” The research groups published their findings into that gap, aiming to anchor the debate in tariff arithmetic before the summit proceedings begin.

Beans, apples, and sugar face the sharpest differential

The analysis names specific products where the gap between current UK tariff arrangements and EU third-country duties is widest.

Red kidney beans illustrate the simplest case. The UK currently levies a 0% tariff on the product. The EU’s standard third-country rate stands at 17.6%. Any alignment with EU external tariffs would, on this product alone, introduce a duty where none presently exists.

Fresh apples present a more layered picture. The UK applies a 0% tariff on certain apple imports. The EU starts at a 9% base tariff but then adds further charges through its entry-price system, which targets cheaper shipments specifically, potentially driving the effective tariff considerably higher. Lord Redwood, a Conservative peer whose figures feature throughout the report, put the consequence plainly.

We would be buying dearer French Golden Delicious instead of cheaper Australian and New Zealand apples with more choice of varieties.

Raw cane sugar draws the most dramatic numbers in the analysis. Where the UK operates a zero-rated tariff quota on sugar imports, the report argues that EU duties could translate into an overall import tax of between 56% and 72%. The EU also applies variable weekly tariffs on certain agricultural products, a mechanism the report argues would generate additional uncertainty and administrative costs for British retailers beyond the headline rate.

UK shed tariffs on thousands of products when it left the Customs Union

Lord Redwood’s contribution to the report extends beyond individual products to the aggregate picture of what the UK gained when it departed the EU Customs Union.

When the UK left the EU Customs Union, we removed tariffs completely on 2,000 products or 21 per cent of our imports, and cut them on another 4,747 or 50 per cent of foreign goods.

That framing positions any return to EU tariff structures not as a neutral realignment but as a reversal of concrete liberalisation. Redwood was direct about the cost-of-living dimension.

Today we are living through a surge in the cost of living so the last thing we should be doing is imposing EU tariffs on so many things to put up prices.

Facts4EU added a trade-surplus figure to the argument, citing an £84.3 billion surplus the UK enjoyed following independent trade deals concluded with Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Redwood drew the implication himself.

It would be self-harm on a grand scale to dump these new Agreements and sandbag our trade with the faster-growing rest of the world. We would end up poorer, importing more and dearer EU goods, food and energy.

Export friction and government denial frame the counter-argument

The case for closer EU alignment does not go uncontested in the data either. Across the existing trading relationship, 58% of all UK agricultural exports to the EU currently require Export Health Certificates, which typically cost between £113 and £200 per certificate. Fresh produce such as apples additionally requires Phytosanitary Certificates at around £25 each, plus inspection fees of at least £127.60 per consignment. These costs, borne by UK exporters navigating the current arrangement, represent the friction the Government points to when making the case for its own approach.

A Government spokesman rejected the research’s central premise directly.

There has been no proposal to rejoin the Customs Union. Instead, we are building an ambitious, close relationship with the EU that will add up to £9billion a year to our economy, support industry and create more opportunities for young people across the UK.

On the specific grocery products the analysis flags, the Government’s rebuttal was equally pointed.

Far from increasing prices, our agri-food and drink trade deal will end the costly paperwork tax that has harmed businesses and pushed up supermarket prices on everyday items like sugar, apples and beans.

That claim positions the existing agri-food agreement as the mechanism that addresses price pressure on precisely the products the research uses as its primary examples, directly inverting the report’s conclusion.

The November summit proceeds with those two positions unreconciled. The Government maintains no Customs Union proposal is on the table. The research groups maintain the tariff arithmetic speaks for itself. For consumers, the numbers that will eventually matter are the ones that appear at the checkout, and those remain, for now, a function of whichever policy direction prevails.

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