’80mph winds’ and ‘danger to life’ as Britain on alert as Storms Austen and Boelo close in

Britain is bracing for a second named storm, with Storm Boelo forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England over the weekend, as Storm Austen threatens dangerous conditions and widespread disruption across the south-west.

The back-to-back weather systems are expected to deliver an “impactful weekend of weather” across the country, according to the Met Office, with forecasters warning that powerful gusts, flying debris, coastal flooding hazards and potential power cuts could put lives at risk.

Storm Boelo, the second named storm of the year, is expected to affect northern parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said the system would hit “the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen”, bringing another round of severe weather before the effects of the first storm have fully passed.

He warned that Boelo would bring “impactful winds” to northern areas from Saturday night and through Sunday. The storm has been “invigorated by an active jet stream as it crosses the Atlantic”, the Met Office said.

The latest warning comes as Storm Austen approaches the south-west, where wind gusts of up to 80mph have been forecast. Heavy rainfall and strengthening winds are expected to affect the region from Thursday, with conditions intensifying into Friday.

For coastal communities and businesses, the timing presents an immediate challenge. Business owners in Cornwall have said they are doing “everything they can” to prepare for the conditions, while local authorities have urged residents to take precautions before the strongest winds arrive.

Cornwall Council said an amber weather warning would be in place across the county on Friday, warning that significant disruption was likely.

“Debris could affect roads, and power cuts are possible,” the council said. “If you need to travel, take extra care and consider whether your journey is necessary.”

Residents have been advised to prepare for possible interruptions to electricity supplies by keeping torches, spare batteries, charged mobile phones and power banks readily available.

The council also warned people to stay away from exposed coastal areas overnight and on Friday, when strong winds and large waves could create particularly dangerous conditions.

“Do not take risks, but if you see someone in trouble along the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard,” it said.

The Met Office has issued similarly stark advice to people within the amber warning area, urging them to “stay indoors as much as possible”. Anyone who must go outside should avoid walking or sheltering close to buildings and trees, where debris and falling branches could cause injuries.

Coastal hazards are expected to be a particular concern. Forecasters warned that large breaking waves can sweep people off their feet and pull them out to sea, even when they are standing on the shore. Residents have also been advised to take care near cliffs, plan their routes and keep dogs on leads.

The danger extends beyond the immediate coastline. Powerful waves can throw beach material onto coastal roads, promenades and properties, potentially causing injuries and putting lives at risk. Flying debris is also a significant concern, with the Met Office warning that it is “likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.

The succession of storms means disruption could spread across different parts of the country over several days, complicating travel plans and increasing pressure on emergency services and local authorities.

While Storm Austen is expected to bring the most immediate threat to Cornwall and the south-west, Boelo could shift the focus north as the weekend progresses. The Met Office’s warning that the two systems will affect opposite ends of the country highlights the breadth of the weather risk.

For residents, the immediate priority is preparation: securing loose outdoor objects, checking essential supplies, avoiding unnecessary journeys during the worst conditions and following local weather warnings.

With two named storms forecast in quick succession, forecasters are urging the public not to underestimate the hazards. Dangerous winds and waves can turn routine journeys and coastal walks into life-threatening situations, even before the full force of a storm reaches land.