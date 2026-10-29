‘Raise prices or cut jobs’ as National Living Wage hike piles pressure on already-strained businesses

Businesses face higher staffing costs as the National Living Wage rises by 3.9 per cent to £13.21 an hour from April 2027, even as new business rates relief offers a boost to Cumbria’s pubs, hotels and independent tourism operators.

The changes present a mixed picture for employers, with targeted support for hospitality and leisure businesses potentially offset by higher wage bills and tighter tax compliance measures.

Graham Lamont, chief executive of accountancy firm Lamont Pridmore, said the wage increase was larger than expected, with employers anticipating a rise of around 2–3 per cent.

“This will have a significant impact on employers, and the large increase is a surprise,” he said.

Businesses reliant on large frontline workforces paid at statutory minimum rates are likely to face particular pressure. Employers may respond by increasing prices, reducing staffing levels or cutting working hours, potentially undermining value for money for tourists and adding to the challenges facing the hospitality sector.

The Government’s business rates measures, however, offer some relief. Small Business Rates Relief thresholds for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will rise to £18,000 for full relief and £21,000 for tapered relief.

An additional 20 per cent business rates reduction for pubs, music venues and social clubs will bring the total reduction in their bills to 35 per cent, according to Lamont.

He said lower operating costs could allow venues to extend opening hours and invest in events, strengthening Cumbria’s appeal as a tourism destination.

Independent hotels, cafés, restaurants and other tourism businesses could also benefit from the higher relief threshold, which Lamont said would remove a further 70,000 businesses from the rates system altogether.

“Combined, these changes are strongly positive, particularly for Cumbria’s coastal and rural tourism destinations, which are built on independent operators,” he said.

Lamont also pointed to the removal of the standing charge on gas bills as another potential benefit for the sector.

Yet the outlook is less favourable on tax administration. The Government plans to recruit a further 670 HMRC compliance officers, on top of 5,500 new roles planned by 2029–30.

While stronger enforcement could help narrow the tax gap, increased scrutiny may add to the administrative burden facing smaller employers already grappling with rising costs.

For Cumbria’s tourism businesses, the measures offer meaningful support but no guarantee of stronger margins. The central challenge will be whether rates relief and lower overheads can offset wage inflation and compliance costs without pushing up prices or reducing employment.