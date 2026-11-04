Some farmers welcome prospect of UK-EU food deal as Brexit red tape threatens exports

Farmers and food producers have welcomed a breakthrough in negotiations over a new UK-EU food and drink agreement, saying the removal of post-Brexit trade barriers could revive exports and ease pressure on an industry struggling with higher costs and shrinking access to European markets.

The proposed sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal is expected to remove many of the checks, certificates and administrative requirements imposed on British agricultural exports since Brexit. Food exports to the EU have fallen by almost a quarter compared with pre-Brexit levels, according to the Food and Drink Federation, with smaller producers particularly exposed to the cost and complexity of trading across the Channel.

For growers and farmers, the consequences have been more than paperwork. Additional border requirements have made some exports commercially unviable, leaving producers increasingly dependent on the domestic market to sell their goods.

David Catt, a fruit and vegetable farmer in Kent and member of European Movement UK, said the industry had been waiting for a reduction in barriers.

“All farmers already know that trading with the EU has become much harder in the last few years. You’ve got dairy farmers going out of business because they can’t export because of the red tape. Producers are stuck in a domestic market which simply doesn’t buy enough, so they’re left with produce they can’t sell and can’t export.

“We need to get rid of the extra red tape as soon as possible, and the government making a deal with the EU is the only way to breathe life back into the UK farming, growing and fishing industries. It cannot come soon enough.”

The scale of business frustration is reflected in European Movement UK’s 2025 Business Impact Report, which found that 70 per cent of businesses surveyed had been affected by Brexit. Almost 80 per cent were pessimistic about economic growth in their area, while 72.8 per cent said leaving the EU had negatively affected their business. A further 96.4 per cent said Brexit had harmed their communities and 98.2 per cent wanted Britain to rejoin the EU’s single market.

The report describes companies facing increased costs, weaker competitiveness and reduced access to European customers, with supply chains struggling under additional administrative requirements.

The impact extends well beyond agriculture. Paws Pet Transport, a business based in Harrogate, said changes to veterinary documentation and border procedures had severely disrupted its operations.

“As soon as the final agreement was in place, my business was affected overnight. Veterinary licenses were voided, and border control became chaotic, collapsing our pet transport operations.”

International House Bristol said Brexit had forced it to cut language programmes and internships, halving revenue because it could no longer employ international teachers or access European students.

Apparel Studio, based in Stockport, said its earnings had halved following the introduction of 12 per cent tariffs on imports and exports, forcing it to move manufacturing abroad and creating difficulties with quality control.

Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of European Movement UK, said the economic consequences were continuing to accumulate, particularly for smaller companies.

“Our 2025 Business Impact Report carried a clear and sobering message: the compounded damage of Brexit on British business is not only measurable, it is mounting.

“Leaving the single market has delivered a sustained and worsening blow to the UK economy, one that is especially pronounced for the small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of our commercial and industrial landscape who are living with the consequences every day.”

Harvey said criticism of closer EU ties overlooked the difficulties facing food producers since Britain left the bloc.

“Anyone claiming that this is a Brexit betrayal simply doesn’t understand the dire situation our food industry has faced since the UK left the EU, when it mangled its trading relationship with its best customer.

“Farmers, growers, fisheries – they’ve all been hammered by extra red tape, which made them so uncompetitive in terms of exports that many of them simply gave up exporting to the EU, or went out of business altogether. The announcement of this deal will help not just them, but all of us in terms of food prices and security.”

The proposed agreement is intended to make trade easier by aligning British rules with relevant EU standards, reducing the need for routine checks and paperwork. But the benefits will depend on the final terms, the timetable for implementation and how quickly businesses can begin trading under the new arrangements.

For farmers who have spent years navigating additional costs and administrative hurdles, the prospect of a deal offers a route back into a market that remains crucial to the British food industry. The challenge will be turning political agreement into practical relief at the border.