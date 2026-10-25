Britain could be hit with another storm within 48 hours

Britain could face another significant storm within the next 48 hours, with forecasters warning that a new weather system may bring further heavy rain and powerful winds following a weekend of widespread disruption.

Storm Chloe, the next name on the storm list compiled by the UK Met Office, Ireland’s Met Éireann and the Netherlands’ KNMI, could develop as Storm Austen and the more powerful Storm Boelo leave communities dealing with flooding, damaged buildings and power outages.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel said a new depression was already developing and could become a significant storm over the coming two days. However, he suggested the conditions were unlikely to match the intensity of Storm Boelo, described as the strongest of the two recent systems.

“If this is to be named a storm as we go through tomorrow and into Tuesday, it’s likely to be named by the UK Met Office,” Nolan said, adding that the strongest winds would affect north-west Scotland. If officially named, the system would become Storm Chloe.

The immediate threat, however, remains substantial. A series of weather warnings has accompanied the recent storms, with heavy rainfall, damaging gusts and severe transport disruption affecting parts of the country. Thousands of people have been left without electricity, while flooding and building damage have added to the disruption.

Although some existing warnings were expected to expire by 9pm, another yellow wind warning was due to take effect at 3am on Tuesday and remain in place until midnight. Scotland, north-eastern Northern Ireland and parts of northern England were expected to be affected, with gusts potentially exceeding 70mph.

The Met Office had not confirmed the prospect of Storm Chloe. For now, Britain faces another spell of unsettled weather, with the possibility of a third named storm adding to an already difficult week.