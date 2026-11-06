RTÉ evacuated after bomb threat as Irish Taoiseach warns of growing hybrid warfare danger across Europe

Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ and several other media organisations have evacuated their premises after receiving bomb threats, prompting a major security investigation and warnings from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that hostile actors are increasingly capable of disrupting democratic institutions.

The alert was raised after an email was sent to RTÉ and scores of other media outlets across Ireland and Britain on Friday morning. Presenters and staff evacuated from the broadcaster’s Donnybrook campus in Dublin, where Gardaí arrived with sniffer dogs and searched the buildings.

RTÉ switched to pre-recorded programming as a precaution, although its Today programme on Radio 1 remained on air. The broadcaster said staff and personnel safety was paramount and that normal services would resume after consulting with Gardaí.

Mediahuis and Independent News Media also evacuated their offices on Talbot Street in Dublin. Employees due to work on site were told to stay home until the alert ended. Virgin Media, which also received the threat, did not evacuate its premises and continued broadcasting.

An Garda Síochána said it was “aware of a threat made against media organisations here and in Europe”.

“An Garda Síochána has been liaising with the Irish media organisations, and the threats will be investigated,” it said.

Martin described the threats as worrying and said the Government was treating them seriously. Gardaí and the Defence Forces were working to establish who was responsible, he said, adding that investigators had yet to determine whether the messages came from an individual or a co-ordinated group.

The threats have reportedly been linked to a group suspected of making a series of hoax bomb warnings that affected at least 27 flights across Europe on Thursday, as well as further aviation alerts earlier in the week. Aer Lingus and Ryanair services were among those disrupted. However, no official connection between the aviation incidents and the threats against media organisations has been established.

Martin cautioned that the episode illustrated how relatively simple methods could disrupt essential services and create public anxiety.

“It just illustrates how relatively simple it can be to cause disruption and to undermine the the normal operation of society through unconventional activities of this kind, which are designed to cause disruption, designed to cause fear and anxiety. So we have to remain calm and very focused on this.”

The Taoiseach said the Government had been alert to the risk of such incidents before the start of Ireland’s EU Presidency, but suggested the scale of the threat had not been fully appreciated domestically.

“I would say this to all of our main representative bodies in society and so on: the security stakes are much higher in this period of time than they have been for a long time in Europe, and at times in Ireland, there hasn’t been an appreciation of the type of hybrid attacks that the Baltics and the Nordics and others would have been experiencing over the last 12 months.

“I’m not relating one to the other, but I would just simply make that point. So we’ve been very alive to that, and we work with other member states as well. And our ultimate priority, obviously, is to ensure we’re democracy.”

The timing is particularly sensitive for Dublin. Ireland is due to host the European Political Community meeting and an informal European Union Council next week, bringing what Martin described as the largest number of prime ministers ever assembled in Ireland at one time. He said the meetings would require “very significant security operations”.

The Government is therefore confronting a challenge that extends beyond the immediate disruption at newsrooms: protecting public institutions and major international events against threats that can be difficult to attribute and costly to ignore.

Martin said the authorities would “go after this” and promised further information as the investigation develops. He said specialist teams were working to identify those responsible and urged organisations receiving threats to contact Gardaí rather than dismissing them.

For now, investigators must establish who sent the messages, whether the incidents are connected and whether the threats form part of a wider attempt to test Ireland’s security arrangements.