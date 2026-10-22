Less floor, more stuff: How Auckland’s shrinking homes are rewriting the way we store

The short version (we kept it compact, just like your new townhouse)

According to Stats NZ, more than half of the new homes consented in Auckland in 2025 were multi-unit dwellings such as townhouses, flats and apartments.

Auckland’s new homes have been getting smaller for more than a decade, so there’s less room for garages, spare rooms and the big hall cupboard.

More Aucklanders are turning to off-site self storage to keep their homes liveable without parting with the things they value.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Auckland is building more homes than almost anywhere else in the country, but the homes themselves are getting smaller. As townhouses and apartments replace the classic quarter-acre section, the city’s households are rethinking where everything goes. The garage full of camping gear, the spare room stacked with boxes and the garden shed are fast becoming luxuries, and storage habits are changing as a result.

The numbers behind the squeeze

Recent figures from Stats NZ show how quickly the city is changing shape. In the year to December 2025, 15,617 new homes were consented in Auckland, up 12 percent on the previous year. Stats NZ noted that over half of those were multi-unit dwellings, with stand-alone houses making up the rest.

That shift has been building for years. An earlier Stats NZ analysis found that in 2010 only about 16 percent of Auckland’s consented homes were multi-unit. By 2019, it was more than half. Over the same period, the median floor area of new homes in Auckland fell by about 60 square metres, roughly the size of a generous two-bedroom flat. Nationally, the median multi-unit home sits at around 100 square metres, compared with about 180 square metres for a stand-alone house.

Put simply, Aucklanders are living in more compact homes than their parents did, often without a garage, an attic or a basement.

What smaller living means day to day

Smaller homes bring plenty of benefits. They are often closer to work, transport and amenities, they are cheaper to heat and maintain, and they suit busy modern lifestyles. But the trade-off is space, and the things people own have not shrunk at the same rate.

Many households are now working out how to manage items such as:

Seasonal gear like skis, camping equipment and Christmas decorations

Family heirlooms, keepsakes and children’s memorabilia

Spare furniture waiting for a future home or a growing family

Sports equipment, bikes and kayaks with no garage to live in

Business stock, tools and archive files for people running a business from home

Without somewhere to put these things, living spaces quickly become cluttered, and the appeal of a sleek new townhouse can disappear behind a wall of plastic tubs.

Storage moves off-site

This is where self storage is increasingly filling the gap. Rather than squeezing everything into a small home or selling things they plan to use again, more people are treating a storage unit as an extension of the house: a garage they rent by the month.

For many households, Safestore Containers Self Storage in Auckland offers that extra room without the cost of upsizing. Its Onehunga facility offers small, medium and large units, from about the size of a walk-in wardrobe up to space for the contents of a three or four bedroom home. Drive-up access, CCTV, secure gate entry and access seven days a week make it easy to swap seasonal items in and out as needed.

Flexible terms also suit the way Aucklanders move. A young couple might store furniture between their first apartment and their next home. A family might rent a unit while they renovate. Retirees might downsize into a smaller townhouse but keep a unit for belongings they are not ready to part with. Small business owners often use storage to keep stock and equipment out of the lounge.

A long-term shift, not a passing trend

With Auckland’s population continuing to grow and intensification reshaping suburbs across the region, compact living looks set to become the norm rather than the exception. As homes get smaller, the way people think about space is changing too. The question is no longer just how many bedrooms a home has, but where everything else will live.

For many Aucklanders, the answer is a secure, accessible storage unit a short drive from home, keeping their living spaces clear while their belongings stay safe until they are needed again.

About Safestore Containers

Safestore Containers provides secure, flexible self storage for households and businesses across Auckland, with a range of unit sizes, drive-up access and short or long-term options. To find out more, visit Safestore Containers.