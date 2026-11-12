James Plimmer: How Now Listen PR turned a love of music into a global marketing agency

The music industry has changed dramatically over the past decade. Independent artists can now release music worldwide without a record label, but getting that music heard remains a genuine challenge. It has also produced a crowded promotion market where impressive promises don’t always translate into genuine fans.

We spoke with James Plimmer, co-founder of UK-based music marketing agency Now Listen PR, about building the business, earning trust in a notoriously unpredictable industry and why artists should look beyond headline stream counts.

Founded by James and Lauren in 2019, Now Listen PR works with independent artists, labels and established music companies. Its campaigns combine streaming promotion, digital advertising, fan acquisition, playlist pitching, press coverage, TikTok growth and wider creative consultancy.

James, could you start by telling us about your background and how Now Listen PR began?

Music has always been a big part of my life. I studied it formally, graduating with a first-class degree in Music and Music Business and I’ve always had my own creative projects running alongside that. Lauren had a similar connection to the industry and we both kept seeing talented artists struggle with the same problem: they could make and release good music, but they didn’t necessarily know how to market it.

There were plenty of promotional services around, but artists often had no real idea what they were buying. A package might promise streams, playlist placements or exposure without explaining where the audience came from or what happened once the campaign ended.

We felt there was room for something more personal and transparent. Now Listen PR was built on the idea that every project deserves to be assessed on its own terms. Rather than fitting artists into fixed packages, we wanted to understand the music, the audience and what the artist was genuinely trying to achieve.

Why is trust such a problem within music promotion?

Artists are emotionally invested in their work, which can make them vulnerable to big promises. If somebody has spent months recording a single, it’s naturally tempting to believe a company that guarantees thousands of streams or instant playlist placements.

The trouble is that high numbers don’t automatically mean genuine progress. Streams can come from poorly matched playlists, disengaged listeners or, in the worst cases, artificial activity. The artist sees movement on a dashboard, but nobody follows them, saves the song or comes back for the next release.

We try to be very clear about what a campaign can and cannot do. Nobody can guarantee that people will connect with a track. What we can do is build a strong strategy, place the music in front of relevant audiences and measure the quality of the response honestly.

Sometimes transparency also means telling an artist they aren’t ready to invest with us yet. It’s not always the easiest conversation, but it’s a better outcome than taking on a project when the music, assets or release plan still need work.

What were the biggest challenges when you were building the agency?

The early challenge was proving ourselves. Music promotion is crowded and artists have often had a disappointing experience before they reach us. You’re rarely starting from a neutral position; in some cases, you’re rebuilding trust that another company has already damaged.

We had to let the work speak for itself. That meant being available, communicating consistently and explaining what was happening during a campaign rather than going quiet until the final report.

Growth brought a different kind of challenge. A bespoke service takes real time, so you can’t simply accept every enquiry that comes in. We’ve had to become more selective and build a team that holds the same standards. Protecting the quality of the work matters more than maximising the volume of clients.

How do you balance data with the creative side of music?

Data is incredibly useful, but it shouldn’t flatten the personality out of an artist.

We use it to understand where listeners are based, which content resonates and how they behave after discovering a song. It can show whether people are saving the track, returning to it or exploring the wider catalogue and that gives us something concrete to work with.

But music isn’t a product you can reduce to a set of consumer attributes and expect the campaign to follow. The artist’s identity, story and instincts still matter. Data should help us find the right audience and make sharper decisions, it shouldn’t dictate every creative choice.

The best campaigns come from that balance. There’s a clear strategy behind them, but they still feel genuinely human.

Why doesn’t Now Listen PR sell the same promotion package to everyone?

Because two artists can release songs in the same genre and still need completely different campaigns.

One may already have a strong social following but very little streaming traction. Another might have healthy listener numbers yet no recognisable visual identity. A debut single needs a different approach from the fifth release in a well-developed campaign.

We look at the music, the current audience, the budget, the creative assets and the longer-term plan before recommending anything. That might lead to a campaign built around editorial playlist pitching and digital advertising, or it might call for press, TikTok development, in-store playlisting or broader consultancy.

Fixed packages are easier to sell and easier to scale, but they tend to encourage activity for its own sake. We’d rather identify the channels that genuinely make sense for that particular release.

Which milestones are you most proud of?

Collectively passing 100 million streams across the artists we’ve supported was a significant moment. Securing hundreds of editorial playlist placements and working on projects connected to Warner, Sony and Universal also reflected how far the agency had come.

But I’m equally proud of the independent artists who arrived with almost no audience and gradually built something real. Seeing somebody earn their first meaningful playlist support, sell tickets in a new city or develop a listener base that stays beyond one release is genuinely satisfying.

The client feedback means a great deal as well. We’ve now received more than 200 five-star reviews. In a business where trust was one of the original problems we set out to address, that feels particularly important.

What has running Now Listen PR taught you about entrepreneurship?

Probably that reputation is built slowly and can be damaged very quickly. You have to think beyond the immediate sale and ask honestly whether you can deliver something of real value to the client.

I’ve also learned that growth isn’t simply about getting bigger. Sometimes it means refining your systems, choosing the right projects and being comfortable saying no. Taking on work that isn’t a good fit may increase revenue in the short term, but it creates problems for the client, the team and the business.

And you have to stay adaptable. Streaming platforms change, advertising costs shift and audience behaviour evolves constantly. The tactics that worked several years ago aren’t necessarily the ones we use today.

The underlying principle hasn’t changed, though. Find the right audience, communicate honestly and focus on building something that lasts well beyond a single campaign.