Why personalisation is reshaping the luxury watch business

For most of the last century, buying a luxury watch was a one-off transaction. You chose the model, the dealer fitted the bracelet or strap, and that was largely that until the next service. Personalisation meant an engraving on the caseback.

That model has been quietly unravelling. Owners now expect to change how their watch looks, often several times a year, and the part they change is the strap. It’s a small component with outsized commercial consequences, and it offers some useful lessons for any business selling into a premium niche.

The brands opened the door themselves

The shift didn’t start with the aftermarket. It started with the manufacturers.

Rolex introduced its Oysterflex, a metal blade overmoulded in elastomer, in 2015 and fitted it to some of its gold models, a clear sign that rubber had moved upmarket. Vacheron Constantin launched a tool-free interchangeable strap system on its Overseas collection in 2016. Cartier followed in 2018 with QuickSwitch on the redesigned Santos, allowing owners to swap bracelet for strap by pressing a small tab, and many of those watches leave the boutique with a second strap in the box.

The message to customers was clear: changing the strap is normal, even encouraged. Once a manufacturer teaches its clients that behaviour, it is hard to put the genie back in the bottle. Clients who have enjoyed swapping between two straps soon want a third, in a colour or material the brand doesn’t offer.

Why the strap became the battleground

From a business perspective, the strap has some unusual characteristics.

It is a consumable attached to a durable good. A well-maintained mechanical watch can last for generations; a leather strap, worn daily, will not. That builds in a natural replacement cycle that has nothing to do with fashion.

It is also the cheapest way to make an expensive object feel new. Owners who would never consider selling a watch they love will happily refresh it. When plenty of collectors would rather keep what they own than trade up, that matters.

And it is highly specific. A strap for one model rarely fits another, even within the same brand. Case shapes, lug widths and attachment systems vary. That fragmentation is a headache for generalist retailers but an opportunity for specialists.

Lessons from the specialists

Independent strap makers that have grown in this space tend to share a few traits, and they translate well beyond watches.

They organise around the customer’s existing purchase. Rather than selling generic straps by width, the better operators sell by compatibility: this strap, for this model, in this size. The customer arrives with a specific watch in mind and leaves with something that fits first time. Helvetus, for example, groups its range by watch family, so an owner of a particular model sees only what fits it. It is a simple idea, but it removes most of the uncertainty that kills conversion in accessory e-commerce.

They treat fit as the product. In a category where the core material, leather or rubber, can look similar in a photograph, precision is what customers are really paying for. A strap that leaves a gap at the lugs or rattles on a quick-release fitting will be returned, and reviewed accordingly.

They are careful with other people’s trademarks. Selling accessories for branded products means naming those brands, and there is a line to walk. Describing compatibility is one thing; implying an affiliation that doesn’t exist is quite another. Businesses in this position need clear product language and, ideally, proper legal advice on how they reference third-party marks. Customers in the luxury segment are sensitive to authenticity, so transparency is also good for trust.

They back the product with service, not discounts. Luxury buyers are often less price-sensitive than they are risk-averse. Clear sizing guidance, quick delivery and a meaningful warranty tend to do more for conversion than a voucher code. Some specialists offer long warranties on more durable materials such as rubber, which signals confidence in the product without eroding margin through promotions.

What it means for the wider luxury market

The strap story points to a broader trend in premium goods. Customers increasingly want to make a long-lasting purchase their own, and they are willing to spend on the details that let them do so. Fashion houses have seen the same pattern with interchangeable bag straps; car makers see it in ever-longer option lists.

For manufacturers, the opportunity is to keep clients engaged between major purchases. For independent specialists, it lies in going deeper than the brand can, offering colours, textures and fits for a narrow set of products with real expertise.

There are risks. Niche accessory businesses depend on demand for products they don’t control; if a watch model is discontinued or redesigned, the strap range has to follow. Supply chains for quality leather and rubber are not trivial, and quality control must be consistent, because a single poorly fitting strap on a valuable watch generates a disproportionate amount of ill will.

A small part with a long tail

The luxury watch industry has long measured success in units sold and average selling prices. The rise of personalisation suggests another metric worth watching: how often an owner comes back to spend money on something they already own.

For businesses of any size operating at the premium end, that’s the real lesson. The most profitable customer is not always the next one. Sometimes it’s the one who bought years ago and just wants their favourite thing to feel new again.