10 profitable ski towns: Where to invest in mountain vacation rentals this year

Ski-town listings can tout $500-plus nightly rates, but net income—not topline hype—decides whether you cover the mortgage or scramble for cash. Over the past 12 months (July 2025–June 2026), we parsed AirDNA, StaySTRA, and public-portal data for 25 resorts, grading each on net return, year-round demand, local rules, and price momentum. The outcome is a data-driven top ten for people who treat a mountain rental as a business first and a powder escape second. Use this list to screen markets—then layer in permit checks, true apples-to-apples comps, and your own financing plan before sending earnest money.

How we scored each mountain town

We started with 25 ski destinations on four continents and ran each one through the same filter.

Step 1: Eligibility checkpoints. A town had to clear six basics: lift-served skiing within a 45-minute drive, an active short-term-rental market, at least one non-winter draw, a pool of homes buyers can afford, no blanket ban on nightly rentals, and 12 months of verifiable data. Miss any single item and the town dropped out.

Step 2: Scoring criteria and weights. For those that survived, we graded six investor-focused signals:

Net rental return: 35 percent

Year-round occupancy potential: 20 percent

Regulatory risk: 15 percent

Recent property-price change: 15 percent

Tourism-demand growth: 10 percent

Airport or big-city drive access: 5 percent

High return tops the list, but strict rules, soft tourism, or poor access can still push a market down.

Step 3: Putting numbers behind “return.” We started with each market’s median gross revenue, subtracted a flat 35 percent to cover cleaning, linens, platform fees, utilities, and routine repairs, and called the remainder net operating income. If you self-manage and trim costs below 30 percent, the return improves. Hand everything to a full-service manager and costs can reach 45 percent; our comparison table later in the article shows both ends of that range.

Step 4: Reality check. Finally, we compared the model with live listings. If the math suggested a 9 percent cap rate but no current home came close, we trimmed the score. The aim is a ranking that holds up when you open Zillow, not a theoretical showcase.

With the ground rules set, let’s see which mountains still make financial sense in 2026.

Operational costs: the line item that makes or breaks profit

Gross revenue may look great in screenshots, but net income pays the mortgage. In ski towns, routine expenses often derail a promising deal.

Think through the basics: cleaning, linens, guest messaging, hot-tub service, snow removal, platform fees, utilities, and repairs. Self-managing and tracking every invoice can keep that stack near 30 percent of revenue; turning the keys over to a full-service manager often pushes it to 45 percent or more.

Run a quick reality check. Download a current price sheet from a professional outfit such as SkyRun Denver, then compare each line item with quotes in your target market. You do not have to hire that firm; you only need a credible benchmark.

Next, stack your findings against the 35 percent baseline in our model. If true costs land lower, your return improves. If they land higher, adjust expectations before wiring earnest money.

Operating costs are a lever you control, not a rounding error. Even the best markets can underperform when owners underestimate the day-to-day bill.

At a glance: how the top ten stack up

Before diving into each destination, review the scoreboard. The table distills the six factors behind our ranking so you can spot front runners in seconds.

Rank Destination Buy-in* ADR Occupancy Gross rev. Net cap† Rule score Airport (mi) 1 East Stroudsburg, PA $456k $290 51 percent $64k 9.1 percent 3.0 EWR 75 2 Gatlinburg, TN $550k $282 62 percent $56k 6.6 percent 4.0 TYS 44 3 Hakuba, JP $450k $513 51 percent $33k 4.7 percent 3.0 HND 180 4 Zakopane, PL $250k $151 48 percent $17k 4.3 percent 3.5 KRK 70 5 Bariloche, AR $145k $105 52 percent $9k 4.1 percent 2.5 BRC 9 6 Bansko, BG $85k $101 38 percent $6k 4.2 percent 3.5 SOF 100 7 Killington, VT $550k $586 42 percent $41k 4.8 percent 3.0 BTV 95 8 Gudauri, GE $80k $129 48 percent $6k 5.0 percent 3.0 TBS 85 9 Brian Head, UT $350k $295 38 percent $21k 3.9 percent 3.5 LAS 200 10 Park City, UT $1.5 m $610 33 percent $74k 3.2 percent 2.0 SLC 35

*Price proxy for a two- to three-bedroom whole-home listing.

†Net cap assumes a 35 percent operating-expense load.

A few patterns stand out:

East Stroudsburg tops the list because a modest purchase price, plus four-season demand, yields a net cap above nine percent.

Gatlinburg produces strong cash per door, yet higher buy-in and a cabin-construction boom trim percentage return.

Hakuba’s nightly rate impresses, although elevated land prices narrow margins.

Bansko and Gudauri show how low entry prices can offset softer ADR.

Park City generates the largest gross revenue, but percentage return fades once the price tag crosses one million dollars.

Use these numbers as a navigation chart. High return does not erase risk, and a low sticker price does not guarantee profit. The next sections unpack what the table cannot: local rules, supply trends, and property quirks that turn averages into real bookings.

1. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania: Poconos return leader

East Stroudsburg wins on a simple formula: modest buy-in plus four-season demand yields strong cash flow.

Mashvisor data pegs the median property price at $455,873 and annual revenue potential near $64,000, good for roughly 14 percent gross return—the highest figure in our set. Two hours by car from New York City, the Pocono Mountains bundle skiing, waterparks, lake days, and fall foliage, so calendars fill long after the lifts close.

Rules are the one speed bump. Regulations change by township and sometimes by HOA. Before you fall for a chalet, confirm that nightly rentals are legal on that parcel and that the septic permit supports your planned guest count.

Top-performing homes share a pattern: three or four bedrooms, a hot tub, a game room, and parking for several cars. Buy a place that already holds a valid STR license and a clean operating record and you skip months of paperwork.

East Stroudsburg is not glamorous, yet the math leaves many trophy resorts behind. If cash flow matters more than après-ski cachet, this gateway town deserves a spot on your shortlist.

2. Gatlinburg, Tennessee: Smokies revenue engine

Gatlinburg sits at the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and its cabins convert visitor buzz into bookings. StaySTRA’s 2026 data shows an average $282 ADR, 62 percent occupancy, and about $56,000 in annual gross revenue across more than 6,100 active listings.

Two levers decide whether those headline numbers translate into net profit.

Price. A typical two- to four-bedroom view cabin now lists around $550,000. After our 35 percent expense allowance, that price yields a net cap just below seven percent—healthy, but thinner than the raw revenue suggests.

Supply. New cabins keep appearing on ridge lines. StaySTRA logged a 17.7 percent year-over-year increase in active listings, so owners who want to stay ahead focus on paved access, clear views, a hot tub under the stars, and interiors that feel more boutique lodge than cookie-cutter log box.

Wildfire risk remains after the 2016 blaze, and insurers factor that history into premiums. Pull real quotes before lifting contingencies and budget for mitigation such as metal roofing, cleared defensible space, and modern alarms.

Buy the right cabin, price it realistically, and Gatlinburg can deliver steady bookings through leaf-peeping, holiday peaks, and spring-break surges. The Smokies stay busy even when the slopes are quiet, which helps your calendar.

3. Hakuba, Japan: rising rates, rising stakes

Hakuba was once the bargain of the Japanese Alps. Not anymore. Average nightly rate now tops $500, and land prices moved in lockstep—good news if you already own, sobering if you are buying today.

A typical two- to three-bedroom chalet grosses about $33,000 a year; after realistic expenses, the net cap rate lands around four to five percent. That margin is slimmer than drive-to U.S. towns, yet investors keep watching because demand now stretches well beyond ski season. Mountain biking, trail running, and a growing craft-beer scene pull visitors through September.

Licensing is the gate you must clear. Japan splits permits into hotel or inn licenses for year-round rentals and home-sharing registrations capped at 180 nights. Make sure the property already holds the correct license class and that the privilege transfers with the deed. A bilingual manager who understands fire-safety code is not a luxury; it is compliance insurance.

The upside? A soft yen lets dollar or euro budgets go further, while inbound tourism keeps setting records. Secure a fully licensed unit within shuttle range of the Happo gondola, furnish it for global tastes, and you tap revenue priced in hard currency but expensed in yen. That spread, more than Hakuba’s headline ADR, is the real growth story here.

4. Zakopane, Poland: Tatra workhorse with room to run

Zakopane plays two roles: packed lift lines on Kasprowy Wierch in winter, then hiking trails and thermal-spa weekends all summer. That split personality keeps calendars full year-round.

AirDNA estimates the average listing at $16,600 a year on a $151 ADR and 48 percent occupancy. Airbtics, which filters for higher-availability homes, shows roughly €23,000 and 56 percent occupancy.¹ The gap shows that data vendors slice markets differently.

Acquisition costs stay approachable. Renovated one- or two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Krupówki Street often list for under $250,000, which produces about a four to five percent net cap rate after expenses.

Rules are straightforward: register the business, collect lodging tax, and file quarterly. Supply is the wildcard. Active listings jumped nearly 16 percent year over year, and shoulder-season “rate wars” have begun. Hosts who add balcony views, sauna access, on-site parking, and five-star reviews usually outrun the crowd.

Foreign buyers should budget for zloty exposure and hire a Polish notary to vet title. Local lending to non-residents is scarce, so most deals close in cash or via cross-border financing.

Zakopane will not overhaul a portfolio overnight, yet for investors seeking an attainable European foothold with real four-season tourism, it comfortably lands in fourth place.

5. San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina: two seasons, one airport, fast growth

Bariloche does not match the raw cash flow of U.S. cabins, yet the trend line is hard to ignore. AirDNA reports revenue per listing up 22.8 percent year over year, while active supply edged up only 3.1 percent. That gap signals pricing power, not a flood of new listings cannibalizing one another.

Headline numbers stay modest, roughly $9,200 in gross revenue and a four to five percent net cap rate on a typical $145,000 apartment. Look closer. Urban condos and lake-view chalets share the same data bucket, masking the upside near Cerro Catedral, where ski-adjacent homes command materially higher ADR.

Bariloche’s advantage is diversification. Winter skiers hand the baton to summer hikers, kayakers, and chocolate tourists. BRC airport sits ten minutes from downtown, so guests arrive year-round without the long transfers that slow many South American resorts.

Macro risk is real. Properties list in dollars, yet expenses flow in pesos. Inflation jolts services and taxes, so smart owners quote nightly rates in hard currency and pay bills quickly before prices drift. A bilingual accountant who understands Argentina’s evolving tax and repatriation rules is worth the fee.

Bariloche rewards patience. Underwrite conservatively, hedge the exchange rate where possible, and market both powder mornings and lake-sunset evenings. The demand trend is working in your favor.

6. Bansko, Bulgaria: Europe’s budget entry with steady growth

If you want alpine skiing without an Alps price tag, Bansko is the door. Studios near the gondola still trade for under $100,000, letting investors test European tourism at a fraction of French or Swiss costs.

Revenue remains modest, about $5,500 a year, yet operating costs run low. After expenses, the net cap rate sits around four to five percent. AirDNA shows revenue per listing up 11.7 percent year over year, while active supply barely moved, so existing hosts keep their share of bookings.¹

The shoulder season keeps improving. Hikers, bikers, and digital nomads fill cafés long after the pistes close, and Bulgaria’s push toward Schengen entry is nudging visitor numbers higher. Older condo blocks can hide maintenance surprises, so check the reserve fund, roof age, and elevator records before you sign.

Low HOA fees and transparent management contracts can turn a decent deal into a great one. Look for a building that runs year-round, heats each unit independently, and publishes clear common-area budgets. With those boxes ticked, Bansko offers a low-stress path to euro exposure.

¹ Source: AirDNA Bansko market overview, accessed July 30 2026.

7. Killington, Vermont: northeast classic with a recent dip

Killington boasts the East’s longest ski season and lively weekends, which lift the average ADR to $586. AirDNA reports trailing-twelve-month revenue of about $41,000, translating to roughly a four to five percent net return on a $550,000 condo or townhome.¹

The trajectory has cooled. Revenue slipped 7.8 percent last year while active listings fell 3.1 percent. Demand eased after the pandemic boom, and some owners left the market rather than cut rates. That thinner competition can help if you buy and operate sharply.

Regulation is straightforward: register, collect rooms tax, and pass fire-safety checks. Nuance hides in each HOA; some complexes cap guest nights or ban pets, rules that can dent income. Review bylaws and meeting minutes before you commit.

Summer is your hedge. Mountain-biking festivals, weddings, and foliage weekends fill the calendar between March corn skiing and November snow-gun kickoff. Homes on the shuttle route, with gear storage and air conditioning, tend to win both seasons.

Buy at a realistic 2026 price, budget conservatively, and Killington can still do its job; just avoid any unit trading at peak-2022 fantasy numbers.

¹ Source: AirDNA Killington market overview, accessed July 30 2026.

8. Gudauri, Georgia: high-altitude value with little room for mistakes

Gudauri may feel remote, perched around 10,000 feet on the Georgian Military Highway, yet the numbers keep improving. AirDNA reports annual revenue of about $6,200 on an $80,000 studio, with occupancy up 14.2 percent year over year to 48 percent.

Scarcity is the draw. Only a handful of mid-rise buildings ring the main lift, and new construction moves slowly thanks to terrain and winter logistics. Well-run units stand out on booking sites if they tick three boxes: true ski-in access, reliable heat and hot water, and a manager who answers WhatsApp in multiple languages. Those features push the net return toward five percent—respectable given the low entry cost.

Execution risk is real. Heavy snow can close the road from Tbilisi, and power cuts make a backup generator essential. Hire a local attorney fluent in recent land-registry reforms, and remember that income must be reported in Georgian lari before you convert and wire funds home.

Owners who solve the infrastructure puzzle praise Gudauri for modest expenses, dramatic scenery, and a guest mix that ranges from budget Russians to big-spending Israelis and a growing EU crowd. Get the fundamentals right and this small Caucasus resort can punch well above its weight in a global portfolio.

9. Brian Head, Utah: affordable U.S. altitude play

Brian Head rarely appears in glossy magazines, and that anonymity keeps prices sane. Condos still change hands around $350,000, roughly half of Summit County. AirDNA reports average annual revenue of $20,800 on 38 percent occupancy, with active listings down 15.7 percent year over year. After expenses, the net return lands near four percent.

Occupancy below forty percent can alarm newcomers until they remember that Zion and Bryce Canyon draw crowds from April through October. Market the condo as a national-park base plus ski crash pad, and the calendar evens out.

The supply slide cuts both ways. Fewer listings mean less rate pressure for owners who keep interiors fresh, yet it also shows how harsh winters and thin shoulder seasons punish dated units and slow host response.

Factor in altitude costs: insurance premiums and snow removal rise at ten thousand feet, and some older buildings carry looming roof or boiler assessments. Review HOA reserves and minutes before you sign.

Brian Head will not make you rich, yet it can ease you into mountain rentals without burying you in debt. Treat it as affordable tuition while you master the game.

10. Park City, Utah: cash monster, thin return

Park City Utah Ski Resort and Main Street Winter Scene

Park City still posts eye-popping numbers: $610 ADR, 33 percent occupancy, and about $74,000 in annual gross revenue, according to StaySTRA’s 2026 data set. Guests land at Salt Lake City, grab a rental car, and reach Main Street before their coffee cools.

So why does Park City finish last on an ROI-focused list? Purchase price. Licensed condos and homes routinely clear one million dollars, which drags the modeled net return below three to four percent before financing. At today’s mortgage rates that slim margin barely covers interest, let alone reserves.

Regulation adds friction. Nightly rentals are legal only in specific zones, and business licenses do not always transfer. A home that looks perfect at a Sunday open house may require a Monday trip to city hall to confirm you can keep renting.

Even so, Park City belongs in the conversation. Few mountains deliver comparable revenue per door, and active listings have slipped 6.8 percent as owners pivot to personal use. Deep-equity buyers who prize stable dollar income over percentage yield, and treat prime ski weeks as a perk rather than a baseline, still see blue-chip appeal here.

Go in clear-eyed: you are buying a premium hospitality asset, not a high-spread rental. Price it accordingly, and the town will keep booking long after the Sundance crowds fly home.

What the winners share, and where they diverge

Step back from the individual stats and four patterns emerge—filters you can use to pressure-test any mountain market.

Drive-to access boosts resilience. The Poconos and Gatlinburg shrug off airfare spikes because most guests arrive by car. Hakuba and Gudauri, dependent on long transfers, need sharper operations to survive each cancelled flight.

Occupancy beats headline rates. Park City and Killington post sky-high nightly prices, yet their net return trails cheaper towns that stay busy year-round. When in doubt, favor calendars that fill before rates that flex.

Watch the supply tape. Zakopane, Hakuba, and Gatlinburg logged double-digit listing growth last year; owners there must differentiate or see margins erode. Flat supply in Bansko and shrinking inventory in Brian Head support firmer pricing.

Back-door towns often win the spreadsheet. Red River, Brașov, and Furano sit twenty to forty-five minutes from marquee resorts. Buyers skip prestige premiums while guests still reach the slopes with ease.

Keep these four checks close. They link numbers to narrative and stay useful long after this year’s ranking ages.

Emerging markets worth watching

The top ten stops here, but opportunity does not. Three names hover just off the list, each showing early signals that could turn into next year’s breakout.

Brașov / Poiana Brașov, Romania

A medieval city paired with a modern gondola. Renovated flats still list for under $200,000, and visitor numbers keep climbing on city-break demand alone; add skiing ten miles uphill and you get true four-season traffic. AirDNA coverage is improving but still thin on whole-home comps, so treat today’s figures as directional and wait for deeper data before you pounce.

Furano, Japan

Niseko’s quieter cousin now welcomes direct flights via the expanded Asahikawa airport. Early-2026 ADR and occupancy sit between sleepy local levels and Hakuba highs, suggesting upside without full froth. Inventory is tiny, so one new condo block can skew the averages. Underwrite at the unit level, not the headline.

Red River, New Mexico

A one-stoplight ski town that doubles as a Texas and Oklahoma summer escape. Cabins list south of $400,000 and well-run properties clear $25,000 in annual gross revenue. Occupancy looks solid in AirDNA’s snapshot, yet the nearest commercial runway is three hours away and wildfire insurance keeps inching up. Price those line items before you fall for the postcard streetscape.

None of these is a buy-now call, yet each could crack the leaderboard once transaction volume and data depth mature. Track supply trends, zoning talks, and airport upgrades; you will see the inflection point coming.

The global-investor checklist

Buying abroad sounds glamorous. Run each market through this quick lens to see whether it welcomes foreign capital or merely tolerates it.

Ownership rights. Some countries limit foreigners to condo titles or require extra sign-off near borders. Japan and Bulgaria allow freehold ownership; Georgia restricts agricultural land. Ask a local attorney to explain the exact title class on the parcel you want. Licensing that transfers. In Hakuba the nightly-rental permit sticks to the building, while parts of Park City attach it to the owner. Confirm the privilege you are buying will survive the deed transfer. Banking and tax logistics. Many lenders ignore non-resident borrowers, so be ready with cash or cross-border financing. Open a local account early, register for a tax ID, and learn the withholding rules before wiring earnest money. Currency swing planning. A weak yen helped buyers in 2025, yet swings cut both ways. Quote rates in the currency you spend, keep a local-currency reserve for repairs, and review outbound-transfer limits. Local pros. A bilingual manager who files occupancy reports and pays taxes on time is worth every basis point they charge. Without that partner, distance multiplies risk faster than any spreadsheet shows.

Work through this list and an overseas chalet feels less like a high-stakes gamble and more like a normal real-estate deal: numbers, permits, contracts, and a clear plan to bring the money home.

Climate, infrastructure, and insurance: stress-testing your numbers

Snow is only the opening act. A mountain rental must survive warm winters, wildfires, and power cuts without draining your bank account.

Altitude and latitude. High lifts help Park City and Gudauri ride out warmer winters, while lower hills in the Poconos depend on aggressive snowmaking. Request historical skier-visit counts from each resort, then sanity-check summer foot traffic. If July bookings sag, a thin-snow year can wreck annual profit.

Critical infrastructure. Gatlinburg’s paved switchbacks feel easy until an ice storm hits. Hakuba’s valley road narrows fast after a heavy dump. Reliable plowing, four-wheel-drive access, and redundant utilities keep cancellations, and bad reviews, off your ledger.

Insurance realities. Underwriters now treat Gatlinburg and Brian Head as high-exposure wildfire zones, quoting deductibles that dwarf beach-town policies. Get at least two bids before lifting contingencies and bake the higher quote into your pro forma. If coverage is scarce, price in hardening measures such as a metal roof, cleared vegetation, and ember screens before you close.

Business-interruption cover. A closed road or stalled lift can wipe out peak weeks. The premium stings until a single bad season pays it back in full.

Stress-test markets on these practical frictions and your spreadsheet moves closer to reliable cash flow.

Investor action checklist

Run every deal through this list before earnest money leaves your account. Most tasks take an afternoon; skipping even one can wipe out a season’s profit.

Verify parcel-level legality. Call the permitting office with the exact address, because county and city rules often differ, and a live Airbnb listing is not proof of a license. Confirm license transferability. Some towns tie the permit to the owner, not the property. Get the answer in writing. Pull apples-to-apples comps. Match bedroom count, guest capacity, and at least 270 available nights; ignore one-bed lofts when you are buying a four-bed cabin. Collect two management quotes . Scope, fees, and marketing reach vary. A five-point fee swing changes your net return more than most market shifts. Request insurance bids now. Wildfire, flood, and business-interruption cover can double a standard premium. Model the higher quote. Model three revenue cases. Base, minus fifteen percent, and minus twenty-five percent. If the property still pays its bills at the low end, you have a keeper. Stress expenses at thirty-five percent, forty-five percent, and fifty-five percent. Softer markets sit near the top of that range. Budget furnishings and capital work. Hot tubs, roof shoveling, and linen refreshes are not optional in guest reviews. Hold six to twelve months of reserves. Mountain repairs cost more and take longer; cash cushions let you approve a last-minute boiler swap without panic. Plan your exit. Can the home convert to mid-term or long-term rental, or will you resell to another STR buyer? Map the fallback before you need it.

Frequently asked questions

Are mountain vacation rentals still profitable in 2026?

Yes, if you buy in a market with four-season demand and run the place like a business. Gross revenue alone will not cover the mortgage; model net income after realistic expenses and stress-test softer seasons.

What return looks solid right now?

For mountain STRs, anything above a six percent unlevered net return feels strong in today’s rate climate. Lower figures can work for buyers seeking benefits such as currency hedging, personal use, or value-add upside, but they usually require larger down payments to keep cash flow positive.

Is ski-in or ski-out worth the premium?

Often, yet not always. True slope-side access lifts ADR and occupancy, but higher HOA dues and purchase prices can erase the gain. If net return does not improve over a shuttle-route option, choose the cheaper address.

Condo or detached cabin—which is better?

Condos simplify snow removal and exterior maintenance but come with HOA bylaws that may cap guest counts or pets. Cabins offer control and larger sleep counts yet push every repair bill onto you. Choose what matches your risk tolerance and hands-on appetite.

How much should I reserve for operating costs?

Plan on thirty-five percent of gross revenue if you self-manage with local cleaners. Forty-five percent is more realistic for full-service management in tightly regulated markets. Always set aside extra for hot tubs, roofs, and appliances.

Which mountain markets welcome foreign buyers?

Japan, Bulgaria, and Georgia allow freehold ownership with comparatively clear rules. Poland requires extra paperwork for non-EEA buyers purchasing land. Verify local requirements on business visas, tax IDs, and currency controls before you commit.

Do climate shifts hurt returns?

Lower-elevation hills rely on heavy snowmaking, and drought-prone zones face rising wildfire premiums. Favor destinations with proven summer economies—lakes, national parks, festivals—that offset thin-snow years.

Can an Airbnb licence transfer with the sale?

Sometimes. Park City, for instance, may require a new owner to reapply if the legal entity changes. Check with the licensing office; never rely solely on the seller.

Which metrics matter more than ADR?

RevPAR (revenue per available night), annual occupancy, supply growth, and net operating income provide a fuller picture. A high nightly rate means little if the calendar sits empty.

How can I double-check an AirDNA or StaySTRA estimate?

Pull property-level comps, request host revenue statements, and compare channel-manager reports. The closer the comp matches your target on bedroom count and availability, the more reliable the forecast.

Conclusion

Work through this list and an overseas chalet feels less like a high-stakes gamble and more like a normal real-estate deal: numbers, permits, contracts, and a clear plan to bring the money home.