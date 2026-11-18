A leading Russian state television propagandist has issued a chilling threat to escalate the war against Ukraine, accusing NATO countries of direct aggression after a Ukrainian missile attack severely damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.

Vladimir Solovyov, one of the Kremlin’s most prominent media loyalists, declared that Russia was now fighting the entire NATO alliance and called for intensified military action against its enemies.

His remarks, broadcast on the Russian radio programme Full Contact, came amid heightened tensions over the Kerch Bridge, which Moscow built after its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. The attack was described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an “unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure”.

Solovyov accused Western countries of being directly involved in the assault, despite offering no public evidence to substantiate the allegation.

“We should understand that last night, NATO countries de-facto engaged in direct aggression against us,” he said.

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He argued that negotiations involving European countries were now impossible, branding Europe “the enemy” and dismissing the prospect of diplomatic engagement.

“This is it, we are fighting the entire NATO bloc,” he declared. “This means we should use all of the military-diplomatic opportunities so we don’t end up alone.”

Solovyov went further, calling for Russia to intensify its efforts and break the resistance of its opponents.

“We shouldn’t take these cities by storm, we should enter when they are completely empty, demolish everything,” he said.

The remarks, translated by the watchdog group Russian Media Monitor, underline the increasingly confrontational rhetoric coming from pro-Kremlin broadcasters as Moscow faces continued Ukrainian attacks on military and logistical infrastructure.

The bridge is a critical route connecting occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. Its damage represents another challenge for Moscow’s efforts to maintain control over the peninsula and sustain its military presence there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to project confidence, insisting the crossing would be repaired after the Ukrainian strikes and would be “even better than before”.

The outburst also comes as US President Donald Trump engages with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, raising the stakes around diplomatic efforts to manage the war and wider tensions between Moscow and the West.

Separately, Russia has threatened Britain with “serious consequences” if London attempts to restrict Moscow’s rights during its presidency of the G20 in 2027.

Marat Berdyev, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for G20 and APEC affairs, warned that any infringement of Russia’s rights would not go unanswered.

“One thing is clear: any infringement of Russia’s rights will not go unnoticed. Any missteps in this regard will have serious consequences,” he said.

Russia has retained its G20 membership despite international efforts to isolate Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Asked earlier this month by The Economist whether Putin would be invited to next November’s G20 leaders’ summit, Mr Burnham replied: “No.” He pointed to sanctions against senior figures in the Russian administration.

The combination of threats against Britain and Solovyov’s inflammatory language illustrates how the Kremlin’s supporters are seeking to frame the conflict not simply as a war against Ukraine, but as a confrontation with the wider West. However, the propagandist’s claims of direct Nato involvement in the bridge attack remain unsubstantiated.