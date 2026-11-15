Putin’s chilling ultimatum to Britain, abandon Europe’s nuclear shield or forget peace in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has demanded that Britain abandon its nuclear protection of European allies as Moscow seeks to turn negotiations over Ukraine into a sweeping rollback of NATO’s military presence across the continent.

Proposals drafted by Russian officials reportedly demand that NATO withdraw troops from eastern Europe and the Baltic states, remove Finland from the alliance and rule out deploying forces to Ukraine.

The Kremlin also wants the West to halt all supplies of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv. In return, Moscow would permit Ukraine to join the European Union.

The demands would amount to a fundamental rewriting of Europe’s security architecture, leaving countries that joined NATO after 1997 exposed to a reduced Western military presence and potentially weakening the alliance’s ability to deter further Russian aggression.

Poland, Hungary and the Baltic states would be among those most directly affected by proposals that seek to restrict NATO deployments close to Russia’s borders and end the alliance’s military expansion.

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The latest demands also raise questions over Britain’s nuclear deterrent and its commitment to defending allies. London is highly unlikely to accept any arrangement that would prevent it extending its nuclear umbrella to European partners.

On Thursday, Andy Burnham rejected the suggestion that Europe’s security arrangements could be bargained away in negotiations with Moscow.

“There was a very strong feeling that Russian demands to put the question of European security architecture or European security arrangements into this negotiation,” he said.

“Well, no, that’s not up for negotiation. It’s for Europe to decide its own arrangements, Europe and Europe alone.”

The Kremlin’s proposals echo demands issued by Moscow in December 2021, just months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At that time, President Putin sought to force Nato to withdraw military infrastructure and rule out further enlargement. The latest proposals revive that ambition, seeking concessions not simply over Ukraine’s future but over the military balance across Europe.

For Kyiv, the terms would be particularly stark. Ukraine would be expected to accept an end to Western arms supplies and the continued occupation of territory seized by Russian forces, while receiving the prospect of EU membership as part of a wider settlement.

European governments have repeatedly insisted that Ukraine must have a voice in decisions affecting its sovereignty and that Russia cannot dictate the defence arrangements of neighbouring states.

The proposals also leave unresolved one of the central questions confronting any ceasefire: what would prevent Moscow from rebuilding its military strength and launching another offensive once fighting had stopped?

For European capitals, the danger is that a settlement intended to end the war could instead reward Russia’s invasion by weakening the security guarantees designed to prevent another one.