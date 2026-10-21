Royal Navy’s alarming dilemma, fewer ships, fewer commanders and questions over training

The Royal Navy faces growing concerns about a potential shortage of ship and submarine commanders after figures revealed that no officers passed its elite submarine command course last year.

The figures, reported by The Sun, raise questions about Britain’s ability to maintain a sufficient pipeline of experienced commanders as the Navy prepares for major fleet changes and faces increasing demands on its maritime forces.

Only three candidates reportedly attempted the Perisher submarine command course in 2025, with two failing during the simulator stage.

The course is widely regarded as one of the submarine service’s most demanding assessments, testing whether officers have the judgement and leadership required to command a vessel under pressure.

The surface fleet is also facing difficulties. Fewer than 10 officers reportedly passed the CQ2 qualification required for command roles. Around 35 successful candidates are understood to be needed annually to maintain the Navy’s supply of qualified officers.

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If the figures reflect a sustained trend, the shortfall could complicate efforts to ensure that warships have enough experienced commanders in the years ahead. Vessels withdrawn from service or kept in port for repairs are reportedly cushioning the immediate operational impact, reducing the number of ships requiring active crews. But that temporary relief could mask deeper workforce problems as the Navy seeks to maintain its capabilities.

The report also claims that nine warships have been decommissioned since Labour came to power in 2024, with another three potentially facing the same fate. Since 2024, only three Royal Navy officers have reportedly qualified to command submarines, all through overseas training courses. Former Perisher instructor Ryan Ramsey questioned how much simulation could replace experience at sea.

“You can do what you want in a simulator and no one is going to die,” he told The Sun.

The comments highlight concerns that limited time at sea may be undermining the development of the practical judgement needed to command complex vessels in dangerous conditions.

Low morale and the diminishing appeal of command roles have also been cited as possible factors. With some ships spending prolonged periods alongside rather than deploying, officers may have fewer opportunities to build the experience required for promotion.

The reported shortage comes as the Royal Navy prepares to introduce new warships and expand its use of uncrewed technology, placing additional demands on training, recruitment and operational planning. The challenge is not simply producing enough officers, but ensuring they gain the experience needed to lead crews and make decisions under pressure.

For a navy facing increasingly complex maritime threats, a shortage of qualified commanders could become a strategic vulnerability if it persists. The reported figures have not yet been independently verified, but they raise an urgent question for defence planners; can Britain deliver its future naval ambitions without first strengthening the pipeline of experienced officers?