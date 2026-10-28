For small businesses running company cars, vans, or delivery vehicles, fleet costs can swallow a serious chunk of the operating budget. Fuel, maintenance, insurance, and repairs come out of nowhere. It all adds up, and protecting profit margins means getting a grip on it.

The good news? You don’t have to replace vehicles or scale back operations to save money. A few practical changes to how the fleet’s managed can make a real difference.

1. Review fuel spending and compare payment options

Anyone running company cars, vans, or delivery vehicles knows fuel is one of the biggest recurring bills. Review the receipts, monthly statements, and consumption per vehicle. The odd spending patterns show up quickly. Inefficient driving habits too. And the chances to trim costs. Worth looking at how you buy the fuel as well.

Fuel cards make payment simpler, driver spending easier to monitor, and records clearer. Businesses can use Fuel Card Comparison to weigh cards on fees, discounts, station networks, and features. What suits? Depends on consumption, regular routes, refuelling locations — and whether the savings really do outweigh the costs.

Then set clear refuelling rules. Use convenient stations along usual routes, avoid pointless detours, report unusual consumption. Spending gets easier to track and avoidable costs drop away.

2. Improve route planning

Poor route planning pushes up fuel use, increases vehicle wear and keeps staff travelling longer than needed. Delivery companies, trades businesses and service providers feel the costs build steadily.

Route planning software helps organise stops, avoid unnecessary mileage and account for traffic. Even smaller firms without specialist software can tighten things:

Group appointments in nearby areas;

Schedule deliveries in a logical sequence;

Reduce repeated trips to the same locations.

It’s worth reviewing vehicle use too. Sending two vans to destinations that sit close together when one could complete both jobs creates costs that needn’t exist. Better scheduling and clearer communication between teams usually stop it.

The shortest route isn’t always the one that costs least. Traffic, road conditions, tolls, and vehicle restrictions all affect the total.

3. Keep up with preventive maintenance

Routine maintenance is the first thing to go when budgets tighten. Also a false economy — delayed servicing brings bigger repair expenses, surprise downtime, and customers left in the lurch.

A preventive schedule should cover oil changes, tyre inspections, brake checks, fluid levels, and manufacturer-recommended servicing. Keep decent records, and recurring problems show themselves early, before the minor stuff turns major.

Tyres deserve a proper look. Wrong pressure increases rolling resistance, causes uneven wear, and dents fuel efficiency. Regular checks keep vehicles safe and cut avoidable replacement bills.

Track repair expenses by vehicle, too. One van forever needing expensive work? Compare its maintenance costs against age, mileage, and replacement value. Sometimes the sums say keep it. Sometimes they don’t.

4. Encourage more efficient driving

Driver behaviour hits fuel, vehicle condition, and road safety. Accelerate aggressively, brake late, leave the engine idling, drive at excessive speeds — and the bills climb.

Most of it comes down to straightforward guidance. Accelerate smoothly. Anticipate traffic. Keep speeds sensible. Turn the engine off during long stops, when it’s safe.

Several drivers? Get into the fuel and mileage records and see what patterns emerge. Telematics fills in the blanks — idling, harsh braking, how the vehicles are really being used.

Improve habits through practical training and clear expectations. Don’t just penalise. Drivers get behind changes when they understand the why: safer roads, less vehicle wear, costs kept in check.

5. Monitor vehicle utilisation

Plenty of businesses own more vehicles than they need. Or the opposite — some run ragged, others gathering dust. Either way, the fleet’s costing more than it should.

Mileage, working hours, job assignments, downtime. Review the lot, and the waste shows up. Jobs that could be scheduled together. Vehicles shared across departments. A smaller motor better suited to particular tasks.

And let utilisation guide purchasing. A company doing short urban trips doesn’t need the same vehicles as one hauling heavy equipment over long distances.

Thinking of buying another? Assess current capacity, peak demand, and the cost of alternatives first. Leasing, sharing, adjusting schedules — often cheaper than expanding the fleet.

6. Review insurance and vehicle-related contracts

Insurance, leasing, registration, roadside assistance — it all adds up. These costs renew automatically, so businesses keep paying for arrangements that no longer fit.

Annual contract reviews:

Compare quotes, check coverage limits, spot unnecessary extras.

Cheapest isn’t always best — weigh exclusions, excess payments, claims support, and the cost of inadequate cover.

Clean driver records and a solid safety programme can improve your risk profile at quote time.

Leased vehicles? Check:

Mileage allowances,

Maintenance responsibilities,

Early termination conditions,

End-of-contract charges.

Understanding these terms prevents unexpected costs later.

7. Track fleet costs with simple reports

Good cost management runs on decent information. Without consistent records, owners know their total transport spend but not what’s driving it.

A monthly fleet report covers fuel, mileage, maintenance, insurance, repairs, downtime, and cost per kilometre. Compare across vehicles and the outliers surface. It also shows whether changes are working. Fuel up despite similar mileage? Check prices, driving patterns, mechanical faults. Repair costs climbing on one vehicle? Weigh maintenance against replacement.

Accounting software cuts the manual work. Start with a spreadsheet, scale up as you grow.

8. Set clear targets and review progress

Set realistic targets. Review them regularly. That’s when savings actually happen.

Reduce unnecessary mileage, improve fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, minimise downtime — over a defined period.

Targets must fit the business: urban delivery stops burn fuel differently to long runs between sites.

Fair comparison requires mileage, workload, load weight, operating conditions.

Service quality matters too — aggressive maintenance cuts mean breakdowns, missed appointments, dissatisfied customers.

Cut waste. Keep the fleet safe and reliable.

Conclusion

You don’t need a grand investment to bring fleet costs down. Steady work does it: watching fuel, planning routes, servicing vehicles, nudging drivers towards better habits, tracking expenses. Begin with a clear view of current costs — the biggest-impact changes become obvious. Keep reviewing, too. Savings drift as the fleet and business change.