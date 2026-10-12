Moving your career or business to New Zealand? Sort out your tax before you go

New Zealand has long attracted British professionals and business owners. The appeal is easy to understand: a familiar legal system, a shared language, strong business links and a way of life that many find hard to resist.

Moving is exciting, but it also changes your tax position in ways that are easy to underestimate. Getting advice before you leave the UK, rather than after you arrive, can make a significant difference to how much tax you pay and how smoothly the move goes.

Why timing matters

Tax residency is not just about where you live. It depends on specific rules in each country, and the date you become resident in New Zealand, and cease to be resident in the UK, can affect how your income, investments and business interests are taxed.

That is why specialist cross-border advice is worth getting early. Firms that work with migrants, such as PKFWT Accountants, can help map out how the move will affect your position in both countries before decisions are locked in.

Who this affects most

Not everyone moving to New Zealand needs complex planning. Someone moving for a salaried job with few assets in the UK may find their position fairly straightforward.

The picture changes quickly, though, for people with more going on. Business owners, company directors, landlords, people with significant investments or pensions, and anyone planning to keep earning from the UK after the move should take advice early.

Families can add another layer. Children’s education savings, trusts set up for the family and assets held jointly with a partner can all be affected by a change of residence, sometimes in ways that are not obvious at first.

How New Zealand taxes new residents

New Zealand generally taxes its residents on their worldwide income. You can become a New Zealand tax resident by having a permanent place of abode there, or by being present for more than 183 days in a 12-month period.

For many new arrivals, there is an important concession. Inland Revenue explains that new residents are generally treated as transitional residents, which provides a 48-month exemption on most foreign-sourced investment income. That exemption can apply to things like overseas dividends, interest and rental income, though not to income from employment or services.

The exemption is available once in a lifetime, and it does not cover everything, so understanding its limits matters.

Questions to ask before you move

Every situation is different, but most people moving from the UK should think through a few key areas:

when you will become tax resident in New Zealand, and when you will stop being UK resident

how your UK pensions, ISAs and investments will be treated once you move

whether to keep, sell or let your UK property

how any business you own will be structured and taxed

what happens when the transitional resident period ends

These questions often interact. A decision about property, for example, can affect your residency position, and the timing of a business sale can change the tax outcome considerably.

Running a business across two countries

Business owners face extra complexity. If you plan to keep running a UK company from New Zealand, the company’s own tax residence and where it is managed can become relevant questions.

Some people choose to restructure before moving, while others set up a new entity in New Zealand. The right approach depends on the nature of the business, where its customers are and how long you expect to keep a presence in the UK.

Property and investments

Many British migrants keep property in the UK, often to let out. Rental income from that property will generally remain taxable in the UK, and once any New Zealand exemption ends, it can also be taxable in New Zealand, with credits for UK tax paid.

Investments need careful review too. Some types of overseas investment are taxed differently in New Zealand once the transitional period ends, which can affect whether it makes sense to hold, sell or restructure a portfolio before or after arrival.

Pensions and retirement savings

UK pensions are a frequent source of questions. Whether to leave them in the UK, transfer them or draw from them depends on many factors, including age, the type of scheme and long-term plans.

Because the rules are detailed and the consequences can be significant, this is an area where regulated, specialist advice is essential before taking action.

Don’t forget the practicalities

Alongside the bigger decisions, there are practical steps that make the move smoother. Register with Inland Revenue for an IRD number soon after arrival, keep records of the date you arrived and the date you left the UK, and notify HMRC of your departure as required.

Keeping good records from the start makes it much easier to demonstrate your residency position later if questions arise.

Choosing the right adviser

Cross-border tax is a specialist area, and not every accountant works with it regularly. When choosing an adviser, look for experience with UK and New Zealand rules specifically, and ask how they coordinate with advisers in the other country.

A good adviser will explain your options clearly, set out what needs to happen and when, and flag the decisions that cannot easily be reversed. That clarity is worth far more than a quick answer to a single question. It is also worth asking about fees and scope upfront, so you know exactly what advice you will receive and when.

Planning is the real advantage

The move to New Zealand is often a once-in-a-lifetime decision. Treating tax as part of the planning, rather than something to sort out later, can protect savings, avoid unexpected bills and make full use of the concessions available.

A conversation with an adviser who understands both systems is usually the first and most valuable step. It turns a complicated transition into a clear plan, and lets you focus on the parts of the move that matter most, from finding a home to settling into a new working life.